Dyno Therapeutics, Inc., a techbio company pioneering applications of artificial intelligence to engineering AAV capsids that expand the potential of genetic medicine, today announced a Dyno Scientific Symposium and the presentation of three research abstracts at the upcoming 30th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene Cell Therapy (ESGCT) being held October 24-27, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium.

Dyno Scientific Symposium:

Title: "Dyno Therapeutics: NHP-Validated Capsids for Best-in-Class Ocular and CNS Gene Delivery"

Presenter: Eric Kelsic, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO, Dyno Therapeutics

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 25 from13:25 to 14:25 CET

Location: Maison de la Poste

Dyno's scientific symposium will showcase in vivo NHP data on field-leading capsids across the eye and CNS. Dyno's AI-designed capsids significantly advance gene delivery capabilities, towards unlocking the full potential of genetic medicine.

Research abstracts showcasing Dyno's capsids:

Title: "Dyno-86m: Cell-Type Resolved Validation of AAV capsids Optimized for Intravitreal Delivery to the Non-Human Primate Retina"

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 25 from 18:15 to 19:30 and Thursday, October 26 from 19:30 to 20:30 CET

Poster/Abstract Number: P038

Title: "Dyno bCap 1: Single-Cell Characterization of CNS Transduction by Intravenously Administered AAV Capsids in Non-Human Primates"

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 25 from 18:15 to 19:30 and Thursday, October 26 from 19:30 to 20:30 CET

Poster/Abstract Number: P012

Research abstracts featuring Dyno's platform capabilities:

Title: "VAEprop: A Generative Machine Learning Approach for Designing High-Performing AAV Capsids for the Non-Human Primate Brain"

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 25 from 18:15 to 19:30 and Thursday, October 26 from 19:30 to 20:30 CET

Poster/Abstract Number: P076

About Dyno Therapeutics

Dyno Therapeutics is solving the in vivo gene delivery challenge while partnering with gene therapy developers towards maximizing patient impact. Dyno's platform combines AI with high-throughput experimentation to accelerate the design of AAV capsids with properties that significantly outperform current in vivo gene delivery vectors, with the goal of expanding the range of diseases treatable with genetic medicines. Dyno has partnered with leading gene therapy developers, including Astellas, Novartis, Roche, and Sarepta, and is broadly open to partnering across therapeutic areas. Dyno was founded in 2018 and is located in Watertown, Massachusetts. Visit www.dynotx.com for additional information.

