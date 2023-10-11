360ns and Viva are proud to be partnering to bring award-winning AI powered computer vision traffic monitoring sensors to Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.

Georgia based 360ns serves a well-diversified customer base from Transportation Authorities to Utility Providers, and offers a complete range of communication, network, video monitoring, incident management, and data analytic products and services, and a dedicated history working with USDOT funded programs to advance safety applications throughout the industry.

Viva's award-winning computer vision sensors capture anonymous, real-time, highly accurate multimodal transportation data, providing authorities with detailed insights on the road network. Established in London, UK in 2016, Viva launched in North America earlier this year and is delighted to be working with 360ns as a technology partner in the Southeastern states. Viva is already working with NYCDOT, where its latest feature, Near Miss, has been deployed to provide the city with road safety insights and hazards at key intersections across Manhattan.

"We're excited to be partnering with 360ns to deliver high quality, traffic monitoring and road safety insight to the regions. We're confident that through this partnership, we'll be able to bring our technology to more customers at a much faster rate," commented Peter Mildon, Co-founder, COO President at Viva.

"The partnership between 360ns and Viva represents our company's commitment and vision to deliver advanced technology solutions focused on improving roadway safety and critical data insights for Vulnerable Road Users. We are excited to announce this partnership and are looking forward to advancing safety measures for all road users," added Billy Stalcup, President, 360 Network Solutions, LLC.

About Viva

Viva makes cities smarter, safer and more sustainable by supporting and empowering authorities with the right transportation data at the right time.

The company's Artificial Intelligence sensors gather accurate, detailed and anonymous data 24/7 on transportation modes, traffic flow and travel patterns, supporting strategic decisions to help optimize the transportation network and improve urban infrastructure.

Cities need to harness technology that provides comprehensive, high-quality insights, especially when it comes to roads and public spaces. When investing in projects to support sustainable travel, road safety and liveable neighbourhoods, this data is invaluable, enabling more efficient planning, impact monitoring and assessment of a scheme's success.

Viva was awarded the Queen's Enterprise Award for Innovation, and their sensors have been deployed in over 120 towns and cities globally.

Viva takes the protection of data seriously. Their sensors have been developed using privacy-by-design principles to ensure that personal data is never compromised.

