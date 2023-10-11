Lake Mary, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2023) - The Florida Real Estate Specialist, a leading luxury real estate brand founded by Kelby Contreras, unveils its latest luxury condo developments and the launch of a comprehensive short-term management company.

Kelby Contreras

New Luxury Developments

Three new developments have been added to the platform's impressive portfolio:

72 Park Residences: A luxury development offering premium residences in a prime location.





72 Park Residences

ORA by Casa Tua: A distinctive property that combines modern design with top-tier amenities.





ORA by Casa Tua

Edition Edgewater: A high-end development situated in one of South Florida's sought-after neighborhoods.





Edition Edgewater

These luxury condos, available in 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom configurations, as well as exclusive penthouses, are redefining luxury living in South Florida. Each development boasts a prime location, be it near the beach, waterfront, or trendy neighborhoods. With a focus on unique design, architecture, and top-notch amenities, these properties are poised to stand out in the South Florida market.

Short-Term Management Company

In addition to the new developments, Contreras introduces a full-service short-term management company. This venture aims to cater to the growing demand for professionally managed short-term rentals in South Florida. The company promises a comprehensive A-to-Z service, ensuring property owners and renters receive the best experience. More details can be found on their website.

The Florida Real Estate Specialist is committed to ensuring quality and safety for its clients. From rigorous property inspections and guest screenings to the implementation of advanced security features and regular maintenance, every step is taken to guarantee a safe and luxurious experience for both property owners and guests.

About The Florida Real Estate Specialist:



The Florida Real Estate Specialist offers over 18 years of expertise in luxury real estate and pre-construction properties in South Florida. The company is committed to excellence and ensuring their clients find their dream homes by emphasizing a user-friendly experience, allowing visitors to seamlessly browse and find their ideal homes in South Florida's most coveted neighborhoods.

