By mid-century the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for solar PV will be $0.021/kWh, a new report by risk management company DNV predicts. The learning rate for solar is predicted to decrease from 26% to 17% by 2050.By 2050 the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for solar PV will be $0.021/kWh, the international registrar and risk management company DNV, based in Norway, predicts in a new report published today. The Energy Transition Outlook 2023 - a 211-page document charting global and regional renewable energy trends until mid-century - prophesizes some solar PV's LCOE will be already close to ...

