Adastra Holdings Ltd.: Adastra Holdings Provides Corporate Update Following 2023 Growup Awards Victory as Brand of The Year

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE:XTRX) (FRA:D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis processor and producer of two top Canadian concentrates brands, with a focus on product innovation and commercialization for adult-use and medical markets, is pleased to provide the following corporate update, highlighting the achievements accomplished thus far in 2023 and outlining the various initiatives planned for the remainder of the year.

AGM Completion

The Company's Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") was held in Vancouver, B.C. on September 14, 2023. Shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all matters of business presented at the AGM, including:

Appointing Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountant as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the Company's board of directors (the " Board ");

"); Setting the number of directors at three, and re-electing Michael Forbes, Paul Morgan, and John Smoke Wallin to the Board;

Approving and confirming an amendment to the quorum resolution under the Company's Articles; and

Approving and confirming the adoption of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") and the granting of equity awards thereunder.

The Plan provides that the aggregate maximum number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") that may be issued upon the exercise or settlement of awards granted under the Plan shall not exceed 20% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares from time to time. A copy of the Plan and further details are included in the Company's management information circular regarding the AGM dated August 14, 2023, and available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com.

Marketing Initiatives

Adastra executed a national-scale summer event campaign, called as "SESH PARK", which played a pivotal role in solidifying the recognition of its brands in the Canadian market. SESH PARK, a wholly-owned asset of the Company, aimed to elevate the standard of cannabis marketing and provided attendees with an experience synonymous with the brands within Adastra's portfolio.

Designed with summer event attendees in mind, the immersive environment featured The Endgame Blacktop, a mobile half-court basketball installation, as well as Phyto Mountain, a 12-foot tall sculpture outfitted with a waterfall and misting capability. Alongside its main attractions, the space featured musical acts, live art installations and comfortable seating and shade areas, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in Adastra's brands.

Purpose-built for scalability, SESH PARK took many forms over the summer at numerous properties across Canada. From large-scale industry events to local venues in key cities, SESH PARK provided a consistent, engaging and unique way for Endgame and Phyto to interact with consumers and trade partners across Canada.

The unveiling of SESH PARK marks a significant milestone for Adastra, showcasing the Company's dedication to pushing the boundaries and creating ground-breaking experiences that resonate with modern audiences.

The 2023 tour schedule included the following:

Tokyo Smoke 4/20 Event (Toronto)

Smokebreak at the Sesh Park (Toronto)

KIND Summer Fair (Toronto)

The Cup (Vancouver)

Chasing Summer Music Festival (Calgary)

Great Outdoor Comedy Festival (Calgary)

Elevate Cannabis Industry Expo (Toronto)

Smokebreak Ossington Block Party (Toronto)

Inventory Management System

Effective September 30, 2023, Adastra has initiated the implementation of a new inventory management system. The new system will allow Adastra to have improved optics on inventory forecasting and the traceability of inputs of production. These changes are expected to allow Adastra to improve the utilisation of warehouse space, the accuracy of inventory costing, and the forecasting of manufacturing. The Company expects the inventory management system will be fully implemented by December 31, 2023.

Upcoming Industry Events

The Canexec 2023 Global Cannabis Executive Summit ("CanExec Summit") will take place on Monday, October 30 and 31, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. Michael Forbes, CEO of Adastra, will be a featured speaker alongside other esteemed cannabis industry professionals. CanExec Summit is an exclusive "By Invite Only" event for executives from some of the leading cannabis producers.

GrowUp Awards

At the 2023 GrowUp Awards ceremony held on October 1, 2023, Adastra emerged as a standout winner, securing victory in both of its nominated categories. The Company received the Brand of the Year award for its brand, Endgame Extracts, and the Extraction Specialist of the Year award for the contributions of Creed Taylor to the Endgame Extracts brand. These awards underscore the Company's commitment to innovation and recognize the commitment and contributions of its team.

"This year, we've dedicated our efforts to a range of marketing initiatives aimed at increasing brand awareness and recognition for our premium products throughout Canada. We're delighted to report our accomplishments, particularly with our project, SESH PARK, which has delivered an experience aligned with Adastra's brand portfolio to all attendees," said Michael Forbes, CEO of Adastra. "Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, our focus is centred on strengthening our inventory forecasting accuracy and ensuring greater traceability of production inputs. Both of these goals will be made possible by the cutting-edge inventory management system we implemented last month. Furthermore, our commitment to continuous improvement extends beyond efficient inventory management and cost-effective production that enhances customer savings. We are actively engaged in the development of innovative SKUs, diversifying our product range to meet the ever-evolving preferences of our customers."

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Adastra has become one of Canada's leaders in the supply and manufacturing of ethnobotanical and cannabis products for adult-use. It serves medical markets and engages in forward-looking therapeutic applications. With cannabis concentrate products sold through retailers at more than 2,000 locations across Canada, Adastra's Phyto Extractions and Endgame Extracts brands are now well established with a solid distribution presence. As a Health Canada licensed facility, the Company specializes in extraction, distillation and manufacturing of a range of cannabis-derived products. Adastra partners with healthcare professionals and practitioners within the regulated environment to create products suitable for the medical cannabis market, with the ultimate aim of addressing the needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

