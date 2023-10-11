Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2023) - Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE American: SGE) ("SGE" or the "Company") today announced that Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Major, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the ThinkEquity Conference at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City at 12:30 pm ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in South Salon 1. Mr. Roberson and Mr. Major will also be available for one-one-one meetings throughout the day.

To access a live presentation of the webcast, please use this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/tep24/sge/1531985. A replay of the presentation will also be available at the above link for 90 days and on the Presentations page of the Company website.

About Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.

Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. is a leader in the entertainment industry, providing mission critical products and services to cinema exhibitors and entertainment venues for over 90 years. The Company manufactures and distributes premium large format projection screens, provides comprehensive managed services, technical support and related products and services primarily to cinema exhibitors, theme parks, educational institutions, and similar venues. In addition to traditional projection screens, the Company manufactures and distributes its Eclipse curvilinear screens, which are specially designed for theme parks, immersive exhibitions, as well as simulation applications. It also provides maintenance, repair, installation, network support services and other services to cinema operators, primarily in the United States. The Company also owns Strong Studios, which develops and produces original feature films and television series.

About FG Group Holdings Inc.

FG Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: FGH) is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The company has a majority ownership in SGE, which includes STRONG/MDI Screen Systems (www.strongmdi.com), the leading premium screen and projection coatings supplier in the world and Strong Technical Services (www.strong-tech.com), which provides comprehensive managed service offerings with 24/7/365 support nationwide to ensure solution uptime and availability. FG Group Holdings also holds equity stakes in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc., Firefly Systems, Inc., and FG Financial Group, Inc., as well as real estate through its Digital Ignition operating business.

About Fundamental Global®

Fundamental Global® is a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings. Fundamental Global® was co-founded by former T. Rowe Price, Point72 and Tiger Cub portfolio manager Kyle Cerminara and former Chairman and CEO of TD Ameritrade, Joe Moglia. Its current holdings include FG Financial Group Inc., FG Group Holdings Inc., BK Technologies Corp., GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc., iCoreConnect, Inc., FG Acquisition Corp., OppFi Inc., Hagerty Inc., and FG Communities, Inc. The FG® logo is a registered trademark of Fundamental Global®.

