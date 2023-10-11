Muriya: THE DHOFAR MUNICIPALITY IRONMAN 70.3® SALALAH PRESENTED BY HAWANA SALALAH CONCLUDES WITH A ROAR

MUSCAT, Oman, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dhofar Municipality IRONMAN 70.3® Salalah, presented by Hawana Salalah, recently entered its home stretch at the integrated tourism destination with upscale hotels, residences and restaurants along Oman's stunning coast. The world-famous triathlon attracted hundreds of athletes from more than 50 countries, and thousands of sports enthusiasts from Oman and all over the world, who experienced a journey as rich and diverse as its venue.

The IRONMAN Group selected Hawana Salalah in Oman for the second time in a row as one of the global host locations for an IRONMAN 70.3® triathlon because of its modern infrastructure, diverse natural beauty, and favourable weather conditions. Hawana Salalah boasts 7 km of white sandy beaches, set on the shores of the glittering Arabian Sea, catering for beach vacations, year-round living, and premium local and international events. Strategically located in the Wilayat of Taqa in the Governorate of Dhofar, South of Oman, this fully integrated destination offers picturesque scenery of the desert mountain and sea landscapes, with immense pristine beaches and cultural landmarks. During the recent event, Hawana Salalah seamlessly combined the relaxed atmosphere of a high-end destination community with the rush of the thrilling IRONMAN race, creating the perfect environment for such a world-class competition.

Hawana Salalah is developed by Muriya, a joint venture between Orascom Development Holding and OMRAN, Eng. Wael Al Lawati, Chief Executive Officer of Muriya, said, "We were delighted to host the immensely popular and vibrant triathlon again, as it brought global excitement about sports to Oman. Hawana Salalah is a perfect year-round destination for playing host to major sports, cultural, and leisure events, which boosts the national economy and further positions Oman as a leading and diverse tourism destination on the global stage. An exciting line-up of future events and initiatives will continue to showcase Hawana Salalah's allure. Meanwhile, local communities will be at the heart of this fully integrated destination as it develops rapidly."

The Dhofar Municipality IRONMAN 70.3® Salalah, presented by Hawana Salalah, kicked off with a 1.9-kilometer swim in the crystalline azure waters of the Hawana Salalah Marina, bordering luxuriously crafted oceanfront residences. Next, athletes embarked on a

breath-taking 90.1-kilometer bike ride along the rugged, awe-inspiring coastline. To conclude the extraordinary triathlon race, competitors conquered a 21.1-kilometre run through the charming neighbourhoods of Hawana Salalah, framed by panoramic sea and mountain vistas.

During their stay, spectators and participants of the event enjoyed their stay across the multiple hotels in Hawana Salalah, including the 577-room Fanar Hotel & Residences, the five-star 422-room Salalah Rotana Resort, the 82-room Juweira Boutique Hotel, and Souly Lodge, an authentic eco-resort. The town also offers luxury rental residences for those who prefer to enjoy a different accommodation experience.

Triathlon Middle East (TRIME) Oman, the official organisers of the licensed IRONMAN 70.3® Oman event, in partnership with Hawana Salalah, brought the competitive triathlon to this unique venue in Oman. One of TRIME's aims is to bring Oman to the forefront of triathlon by providing quality sporting events that will attract tourists. Meanwhile, the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series was founded in the United States in 1978. Since then, it has grown into one of the foremost global triathlon series taking place in over 50 countries, regions, and territories, with over 150 qualifying races.

About Muriya

Combining global and local expertise, Muriya is a partnership between the internationally acclaimed developer of fully-integrated towns, Orascom Development Holding (ODH) (70%) and the leading government arm for tourism development in Oman, Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN) (30%). Established in 2006, Muriya has been leading a solid business performance boasting investments worth over $750 million in developing Oman's most iconic Integrated Tourism Complexes (ITCs), while highlighting the Sultanate's history, heritage and natural beauty in the process. 'Building Communities, Enriching Lives' is Muriya's priority across its portfolio of projects that includes, Hawana Salalah, Jebel Sifah and As Sodah Island, located in the Indian Ocean across the southern coast of Dhofar.

Muriya's flagship destination Hawana Salalah is located in the tropical city of Salalah in the Governorate of Dhofar southeast of Oman, with an area of 13.6 million sqm and will house a total of seven hotels, of which the 577-room Fanar Hotel & Residences, the 422-room Salalah Rotana Resort, the 82-room Juweira Boutique Hotel and the 19-beachfront hut, Souly Lodge are operational; totalling the available luxury hotel rooms to 1,100. The destination is home to Oman's first aqua park, the Hawana Aqua Park, a 170-berth marina, freehold residences, which are available to own or rent, and retail venues, restaurants and cafes.

Jebel Sifah, located 40 minutes from the capital city of Muscat, is spread over 6.2 million sqm and is designed to include five world-class hotels, of which the 68-room Sifawy Boutique Hotel is operational. It also houses freehold residences, which are available to own or rent, an 84-berth marina, and a wide range of dining and leisure facilities, and the 9-hole PGA Harradine signature golf course, Muscat's first course offering spectacular sea and mountain views to golfers.

About Orascom Development:

Orascom Development Holding is a leading international developer specializing in vibrant, integrated communities in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. For more than 30 years, Orascom Development has been a pioneer in creating destinations where people are inspired to live, work, and play with passion and purpose. ODH shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

From El Gouna's stunning Egyptian coastal town by the Red Sea to Andermatt Swiss Alps' breath-taking, year-round mountain destination, each master-planned community is a testament to Orascom Development's commitment to place-making at its finest. The integrated towns harmoniously combine residential areas with private villas and apartments, hotels, and award-winning leisure and commercial amenities - including golf courses, marinas, sports facilities, retail shops and restaurants.

Orascom Development owns a land bank of more than 100 million square meters with nearly 40% under development or developed into thriving communities in Egypt (El Gouna, Makadi Heights, O West, Taba Heights, and Byoum), in the GCC (Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman and The Cove in the UAE), and in Europe (Andermatt Swiss Alps in Switzerland, Luštica Bay in Montenegro and West Carclaze Garden Village in the UK).

Orascom Development's hospitality portfolio includes 33 premium and luxury hotels with more than 7,000 rooms across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

For more information, please visit orascomdevelopment.com

