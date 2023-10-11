Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie bereits auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRBX | ISIN: US86803X2045 | Ticker-Symbol: 7SL2
Tradegate
11.10.23
15:07 Uhr
0,503 Euro
+0,041
+8,92 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4760,49215:13
0,4760,49215:14
ACCESSWIRE
11.10.2023 | 15:02
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sunworks, Inc.: Sunworks Awarded First Commercial Grade Electric Vehicle Charging System Contract

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a high-performance solar and battery storage solutions provider across residential, agricultural, commercial, industrial and public works markets, today announced that it has signed an agreement with an existing solar PV customer to install multiple commercial grade electric vehicle (EV) charging systems.

This Sunworks agricultural customer is expanding its commitment to sustainability by adding an EV charging system to support the EV charging needs of its employees, customers, and to power electric farm equipment.

According to a study by J.D. Power and Associates, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States comprised 5.8% of all new passenger vehicles sold in 2022. As the electrification of passenger vehicles and industrial vehicles continues to grow, it is increasingly important for companies to offer onsite EV charging stations for employees, customers, and company vehicles.

"Sunworks recognized the necessity to support the infrastructure needs of a growing EV market. As a result, we have seen significant interest in commercial EV charging systems from both new and existing customers. This project is the first in a robust line-up of commercial electric vehicle charging system projects in our pipeline," said Gaylon Morris, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks.

ABOUT SUNWORKS

Sunworks has been providing high-performance solar and battery storage solutions since 2000. The Company acquired Solcius in 2021 to extend its national presence and provide high-quality, performance-oriented solutions to sectors ranging from residential to agricultural, commercial, industrial, federal, and public works. Today, Sunworks is proudly paving the way toward the democratization of renewable energy for all with their agile, partner-centric, and technology-agnostic network that has installed over 200 MW of solar and battery storage systems. Their dependable, solutions-oriented teams are recognized in the industry for their commitment to customer service and renewable energy advancement. Sunworks was recently recognized by Solar Power World as a leading solar supplier and is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

385.497.6955
IR@sunworksusa.com

MEDIA CONTACT

866-600-6800
marketing@sunworksusa.com

SOURCE: Sunworks

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/791823/sunworks-awarded-first-commercial-grade-electric-vehicle-charging-system-contract

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.