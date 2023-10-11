Sunworks, Inc.: Sunworks Awarded First Commercial Grade Electric Vehicle Charging System Contract

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a high-performance solar and battery storage solutions provider across residential, agricultural, commercial, industrial and public works markets, today announced that it has signed an agreement with an existing solar PV customer to install multiple commercial grade electric vehicle (EV) charging systems.

This Sunworks agricultural customer is expanding its commitment to sustainability by adding an EV charging system to support the EV charging needs of its employees, customers, and to power electric farm equipment.

According to a study by J.D. Power and Associates, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States comprised 5.8% of all new passenger vehicles sold in 2022. As the electrification of passenger vehicles and industrial vehicles continues to grow, it is increasingly important for companies to offer onsite EV charging stations for employees, customers, and company vehicles.

"Sunworks recognized the necessity to support the infrastructure needs of a growing EV market. As a result, we have seen significant interest in commercial EV charging systems from both new and existing customers. This project is the first in a robust line-up of commercial electric vehicle charging system projects in our pipeline," said Gaylon Morris, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks.

Sunworks has been providing high-performance solar and battery storage solutions since 2000. The Company acquired Solcius in 2021 to extend its national presence and provide high-quality, performance-oriented solutions to sectors ranging from residential to agricultural, commercial, industrial, federal, and public works. Today, Sunworks is proudly paving the way toward the democratization of renewable energy for all with their agile, partner-centric, and technology-agnostic network that has installed over 200 MW of solar and battery storage systems. Their dependable, solutions-oriented teams are recognized in the industry for their commitment to customer service and renewable energy advancement. Sunworks was recently recognized by Solar Power World as a leading solar supplier and is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com.

