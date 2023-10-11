Collaboration With Highly Rated Healthcare Provider Opens US Healthcare Market for Brain Health for AI Powered CognICA, Enabling Patient Access to Latest Alzheimer's Drugs

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2023) - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (CSE: CGN) (OTC Pink: CGNSF) (FSE: 1UB) ("the Company" or "Cognetivity"), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare technology company is delighted to announce a collaboration with UC Health, one of the leading healthcare systems in the United States, to improve early detection of cognitive impairment in clinical settings in the USA. Centred in Cincinnati, Ohio, UC Health is one of the highest rated healthcare providers in the USA. Recognized for excellence and backed by the academic strength of the University of Cincinnati, one of the nation's top 25 public research universities, UC Health is revolutionizing how discovery-driven care is delivered. Its multidisciplinary teams of trained professionals and experts deliver nationally recognized care to more than 500,000 patients from all 50 states each year.

Under this commercial agreement, Cognetivity will provide UC Health's UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute with access to its AI powered CognICATM cognitive assessment tool to allow evaluation of their patients' brain health at both primary and secondary care, enabling regular assessments to provide the best possible standard of care. CognICA is a fast, accurate, and repeatable tool that can be used to assess cognitive function in patients of different ages and backgrounds, both at home and in the clinic. By being able to measure brain function regularly, reliably and with precision, the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute can deliver the best possible quality care for their patients' brains, the most important organ in the body, but one that is sadly frequently overlooked.

UC Health will use CognICA to screen patients at risk for cognitive impairment, including seniors and those with cancer, and neurosurgery conditions. Patients who screen positive on CognICA will be referred to the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute's Memory Disorders Center for further evaluation and diagnosis, allowing detection and treatment to take place as early as possible, when it is at its most effective.

Mazen Sobh, VP for Commercial Development at Cognetivity Neurosciences, commented, "We are excited to partner with UC Health, a leader in cognitive health in the USA, to make CognICA more widely available to healthcare facilities. This collaboration is a step forward in our mission to provide routine cognitive screening for all populations at risk of impairment, enabling earlier detection and intervention, leading to better outcomes for patients, allowing them to lead fuller lives. Working with UC Health is a big step forward for us in accessing and developing the US market where there is a huge opportunity in bringing the best in AI driven technology to the world's most advanced healthcare market."

Dr. Rhonna Shatz, Director of the UC Memory Disorders Center, declared, "This collaboration with Cognetivity, a leader in rapid cognitive screening, will empower our primary care and specialty providers to smartly detect cognitive decline at its early stages and enable early intervention, which we hope will lead to lower mortality and morbidity rates."

This collaboration is a strategic opportunity for both Cognetivity and UC Health. For Cognetivity, it provides access to a large and diverse patient population that can be used to validate CognICA's performance and gather new insights into cognitive impairment as well as a foothold in the USA with a high-quality healthcare provider. For UC Health, it provides a new tool to improve the quality of care for patients at risk of cognitive impairment and allows for better outcomes and cost savings throughout the patient pathway.

The collaboration also has the potential to set a precedent for other healthcare systems, both in the USA and elsewhere, to adopt wide scale cognitive screening programs using CognICA. This would help to improve early detection of cognitive impairment across the United States and the world, improving the lives of millions of people and enabling access to treatment with the latest and upcoming drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's, such as Eisai's Leqembi which was cleared for use by the FDA earlier in the year and Eli Lilly's Donanemab, anticipated for 2024.

-------

About Cognetivity Neurosciences

Cognetivity is a technology company that has developed a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial, and consumer environments. Cognetivity's CognICATM uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to test the performance of large areas of the brain to help detect early signs of cognitive dysfunction. CognICA is currently available for clinical use in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Canada and the Middle East, with regulatory approval in other regions expected later in 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Sina Habibi"

Sina Habibi

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release, including those identified by the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should" and similar expressions, to the extent they relate to the Company or its management, constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, the "Forward-Looking Statements"). These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on a number of assumptions regarding our current and future business strategies and the environment in which we operate. We assume no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange is not responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit: website: www.cognetivity.com or contact: info@cognetivity.com; media inquiries can be sent to pr@cognetivity.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183615