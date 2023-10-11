Anonos, a global innovator in data privacy, security, and enablement, has been named in the 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle for Generative AI for its synthetic data capabilities. This inclusion aligns with Gartner's emphasis on generative AI as an emerging focus for the C-suite.

Gartner's strategic planning assumption projects that "By 2026, more than 80% of enterprises will have used generative AI APIs or models, and/or deployed GenAI-enabled applications in production environments, up from less than 5% in 2023."

The Role of Synthetic Data

Gartner notes, "GenAI models and APIs are increasingly embedded into many enterprise applications (generative AI-enabled applications) and organizations in many domains are using them successfully." Yet, "the massive growth in GenAI use cases and applications is forcing organizations to rethink AI trust, risk and security management (AI TRiSM) for GenAI."

Synthetic data has an inherent advantage: it can be generated without personally identifiable information (PII) or protected health information (PHI). For instance, it allows for the training of machine learning (ML) models without resorting to PII, either through synthetic variants of the original data or by replacing certain parts of it, making it a "valuable technology for privacy preservation."

Gartner also emphasizes synthetic data's potential to remedy a major challenge in AI development: the cumbersome process of acquiring and labeling real-world data. This often costly and time-intensive task can be bypassed with synthetic data.

In summary, Gartner anticipates a considerable uptick in synthetic data adoption due to its advantages, which include expediting ML development by reducing costs and duration, amplifying ML performance due to access to more training data, unlocking opportunities in areas with limited real data, and tackling fairness issues in ML models.

Anonos' Solutions to Improve Data Privacy in Generative AI

Being recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Generative AI for its synthetic data capabilities, Anonos remains at the forefront of addressing enterprise data privacy concerns in generative AI. The company has recently rolled out the Prompt Protector, a tool that detects and shields data within prompts, ensuring the non-disclosure of sensitive data to or from the generative AI while allowing for full utility of the output through controlled re-linking.

Anonos has been recognized in over twenty Gartner publications. Gartner designated Anonos as a Cool Vendor in both Privacy Management (2018) and Privacy Preservation in Analytics (2019). Additionally, Anonos was acknowledged in the 2023 Market Guide for AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management and featured in eighteen Gartner Hype Cycle reports from 2018 to 2023. Statice GmbH, acquired by Anonos in Q4 2022, was highlighted in Gartner's 2022 "Emerging Tech: Top Use Cases for Tabular Synthetic Data" and was featured in sixteen Gartner resources.

