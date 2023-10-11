Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. to Participate at the Virtual Investor Ask the CEO Conference

Live moderated webcast with Jeffrey Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Xenetic Biosciences on Tuesday, October 24th at 1:00 PM ET

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat oncology indications, today announced that Jeffrey Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Xenetic Biosciences, will participate at the Virtual Investor Ask the CEO Conference on October 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

The "Ask the CEO" conference is intended to provide the investment community with access to ask their questions directly to management. Investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Questions can also be pre-submitted leading up to the event through virtualinvestorco.com/asktheceo-xbio. Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the event will be available on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (xeneticbio.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat cancers. The Company's DNase platform is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which are involved in cancer progression. Xenetic is currently focused on advancing its systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

The Company is also developing its personalized CAR T platform technology, XCART, to develop cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-Cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-Cell lymphomas.

