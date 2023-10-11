SpendMend: Trulla Recognized in KLAS 2023 Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report

SpendMend's Pharmacy Procurement Platform, Trulla, selected as #3 overall solution for reducing cost of care in KLAS' annual listing.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / SpendMend, a leading provider of solutions to optimize the cost cycle for the healthcare industry, today announced that the company's pharmacy procurement software solution, Trulla, has earned recognition in the 2023 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report. This report identifies promising solutions chosen by healthcare leaders nationwide for their potential to disrupt the market and impact the Quadruple Aim of Healthcare: improving outcomes, reducing the cost of care, enhancing patient experiences, and improving clinician experiences.

SpendMend

SpendMend

More specifically, Trulla was ranked in the annual listing as the third-best overall solution for reducing the cost of care in healthcare. Among all pharmacy-centric solutions, Trulla achieved the highest overall ranking, further emphasizing its significant impact and leadership in the pharmacy segment.

Trulla is a cloud-based application - built by health-system pharmacy professionals - that enables a health system to manage pharmacy ordering, for all locations, in one system. The multi-tenant portal allows buyers to easily drive compliance to contracts, preferred NDC, and suppliers across all pharmacy spend, including 340B eligible purchases. KLAS' in-depth survey of Trulla clients revealed a straight-A report card across several factors including integration support, completeness of functionality, executive involvement, and recommendation likelihood. To read the full KLAS report, visit Trulla's Emerging Technology Spotlight.

Adam Gale, KLAS CEO, stated: "KLAS strongly believes in the transformative potential of technology in healthcare. Our goal is to help providers navigate the buzz surrounding emerging technology and showcase the solutions that have the greatest potential to truly change healthcare for the better." To read the full report, visit KLAS 2023 Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report.

Curtis McEntire, founder and architect of Trulla, commented on the award: "We are honored to be recognized by KLAS for our commitment to innovation and our potential to transform healthcare. This acknowledgment underscores our dedication to deliver effective, efficient, and innovative solutions that drive cost savings and operational efficiencies in the healthcare sector."

Dan Geelhoed, CEO of SpendMend added, "We're proud to see Trulla recognized in the KLAS 2023 Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report. This highlights our commitment to using technology to drive cost-efficiency in healthcare, allowing savings to be redirected to enhancing patient care."

About Trulla by SpendMend

SpendMend offers Trulla, a one-of-a-kind software suite that simplifies pharmacy ordering while drastically reducing costs through three distinct software solutions: Trulla Procurement is a single ordering platform where buyers can complete all pharmacy ordering while ensuring the right NDC is ordered from the right vendor, every time; Trulla Direct is a one-stop shop for ordering medications directly from pharmacy manufacturers and 503B vendors; Trulla Analytics identifies the largest medication cost savings and revenue optimization opportunities in one location.

About SpendMend

SpendMend is a leading provider of tech-enabled, cost-savings solutions in the healthcare industry. Combining the use of data, proprietary technology, and rigorous analytics with its healthcare focus and expertise, SpendMend partners with healthcare networks to expose dark data to improve and optimize their costs in meaningful and collaborative ways. SpendMend's mission is to help its clients improve their patient care through innovative cost-savings solutions.

About KLAS

KLAS is a global research and insights firm on a mission to improve healthcare. KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on LinkedIn. Learn more at: klasresearch.com.

Contact Information

Kylee Savage

Marketing Manager

ksavage@spendmend.com

616-257-8331

SOURCE: SpendMend

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791726/trulla-recognized-in-klas-2023-emerging-solutions-top-20-report