Lachute, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2023) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) ("Qi Materials", "QIMC", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has procured OptiSim Mining Solutions ("OptiSim") of Sudbury, Ontario. OptiSim's mandate is to assist in advancing the recently acquired River Valley Silica Project as the Company progresses towards high-grade silica production.

OptiSim will be assisting Qi Materials on a range of engineering tasks with the aim of accelerating production at the River Valley Silica Project. The scope of OptiSim's services is anticipated to include but is not limited to, assistance with permitting for the various stages of exploration, development, and production, geotechnical drilling program design, and quarry/production design. The recently acquired River Valley Silica Project holds a substantial, highly pure quartz vein with historical reports indicating notable dimensions and purity levels ranging from 98-99.9%. Qi Materials has mobilized a crew and is progressing through the exploration and development stages (see September 14, 2023 News Release).

OptiSim has a team of qualified engineering professionals led by Principal Engineer Dr. Eugene Ben-Awuah, a registered professional mining engineer with extensive experience in Canada, Australia, and Ghana. He is an Associate Professor at the School of Engineering and Computer Science at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario. He is the IAMGOLD research fellow in open pit mining, and a member of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum ("CIM"), the Mining Optimization Laboratory ("MOL"), and the West African Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("WAIMM"). He holds a M.Sc. from the University of Mines and Technology and a PhD from the University of Alberta School of Mining and Petroleum Engineering.

"We are very excited to be bringing on OptiSim as part of the team as we believe their expertise is exactly what we need to move this project forward," stated Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., CEO of Qi Materials Corp.

Qualified Person

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., (OGQ permit number: 02287, PGO license number: 3526), is the CEO of Québec Innovative Materials Corp., and a Qualified Person for National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in the news release.

Please be advised that a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to classify any mineral resources as defined by National Instrument (NI) 43-101; it is therefore uncertain if future exploration will result in the delineation of mineral resources.

About High Purity Quartz

Highly pure quartz (SiO2) plays a pivotal role in two critical technologies shaping the future: solar panels and lithium silicon anode batteries. In the realm of renewable energy, quartz is the raw feed source of silicon metal (Si), a fundamental component in producing high-efficiency solar panels. Beyond solar panels, silicon metal is also a promising ingredient in lithium silicon anode batteries, offering the potential for increased energy storage capacity and improved battery performance, underscoring the indispensable role of quartz in advancing sustainable energy and cutting-edge technology. Furthermore, quartz-derived silicon has gained significant strategic importance, recently earning a place on the USA's strategic mineral list.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (previously Québec Silica Resources Corp.) is a mineral exploration, and development company with a portfolio of natural resource assets including high grade silica, hydrogen, and helium properties. QIMC is working toward becoming a sustainable supplier of resources which are essential in advanced batteries and the electrification of the green economy. The Company has a 100% interest in the Charlevoix Silica Project, near Clermont, Québec, Canada, and the River Valley Silica Project, near Sudbury, Ontario, as well as other mineral properties in Québec. The Company also performs pilot processing on industrial minerals, refining processes to create custom products.

Additional information on Québec Innovative Materials Corp.is available at www.qimaterials.com.

