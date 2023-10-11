Former EVP at Orsted will also join the Company's Board of Directors

Bluestar Energy Capital ('Bluestar' or 'the Company'), has today announced the appointment of Neil O'Donovan as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Company.

O'Donovan formerly an Executive Vice President of Orsted and CEO of its Onshore Business Unit, has also made a significant investment in Bluestar and will join the company's Board of Directors. Joining Orsted in 2018 through its acquisition of Lincoln Clean Energy (LCE), he played a central role in growing LCE into one of the leading wind and solar developers in the United States and expanding the Onshore business into Europe.

"I am delighted to team up again with Neil, who I had the honor to partner with on the success of LCE and later as we built the Orsted Onshore business around that platform in the US and Europe. Few executives in the global renewables space can match the breadth and depth of Neil's experience in every facet of the wind, solar and storage value chains. His capabilities in developing talent, his commercial foresight and technical vision were crucial to the success of our last partnership and will be to Bluestar as well," commented Declan Flanagan, Founder CEO of Bluestar.

"After a very fulfilling five years seeing what we built at LCE and realizing its full potential under Orsted ownership, I am very excited to be at the center of growing a new business," commented O'Donovan. "My experience in 'scaling entrepreneurship' drives my conviction for the Bluestar business plan and I look forward to working with our teams in the US, Australia, and Europe to build on the momentum they have created in the last year."

Since announcing the completion of its $100 million initial fundraising from S2G Ventures and Great Bay Renewables in 2022, Bluestar has been successfully scaling its global presence. The company now has offices in Chicago, Austin, Dublin, and Sydney. Its global pipeline stands at over 4 gigawatts of wind, solar and storage across some 20 projects, including permitted wind and solar projects in the US and Australia, which are on track to enter construction in the next year.

IMAGE: Neil O'Donovan, President and COO of Bluestar Energy Capital

About Bluestar Energy Capital

Bluestar Energy Capital (Bluestar) is a global renewable energy investment company focused on development platforms and project development capital. Bluestar delivers clean energy projects at scale through its regional development platforms, Nova Clean Energy in the U.S., and BEA Renewables in Australia. Bluestar is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Follow Bluestar on LinkedIn. Follow our platform company, Nova Clean Energy on LinkedIn.

About S2G Ventures

S2G Ventures, the direct investment team of Builders Vision, partners with entrepreneurs who are working on solutions to some of the world's greatest challenges across the food, agriculture, oceans, and clean energy markets. We provide capital, mentorship, and value-added resources to companies pursuing innovative market-based solutions that generate positive social, environmental, and financial returns. We provide our partners with flexible capital solutions that can range from seed and venture funding through growth equity to debt and infrastructure financing. For more information about S2G, visit s2gventures.com, tune-in to our podcast, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Great Bay Renewables

Great Bay Renewables, based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, provides capital to the renewable energy sector in exchange for royalties in renewable energy generating facilities at all stages in their life cycle. Great Bay's management team has extensive experience in renewable energy development, financing, and operations across a range of renewable technologies located throughout the United States. Great Bay is backed by Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSX: ARR) (OTCQX: ATRWF) and funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). Learn more about Great Bay at www.greatbayrenewables.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

