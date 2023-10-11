Auxano Solar has commissioned a 100 MW solar panel assembly factory in Lagos, Nigeria. It launched the project in 2016.Auxano Solar has opened a new solar panel factory in Lagos, Nigeria. It said the facility is located in Ibeju Lekki, in the southern part of the city. The project was launched in 2016 with a 10 MW semi-automated production plant. In 2020, the company secured financial backing from investor All On, a subsidiary of Shell. An initial grant of $50,000, provided through the US African Development Foundation's Offgrid program, was subsequently increased to $2 million to support construction. ...

