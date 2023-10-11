St. George's University Announces New Partnership with Hunter College

TRUE BLUE, GRENADA and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / St. George's University has launched a new admissions partnership with Hunter College that will grant qualified Hunter students fast-track status and expedited entry into the St. George's University School of Medicine.



"St. George's University is delighted to offer this new opportunity for aspiring doctors from Hunter College to pursue degrees in medicine with us," said Dr. Marios Loukas, Dean of St. George's University School of Medicine . "Hunter has been educating outstanding students for over 150 years. We look forward to welcoming some of Hunter's best and brightest in the years to come."



The partnership creates a "4+4" program that provides students who have successfully completed the four-year premedical curriculum at Hunter admission to the four-year M.D. program at SGU. Hunter students interested in participating in the program must maintain a strong undergraduate GPA, complete all prerequisite coursework, and score competitively on relevant entrance exams, including the MCAT.



Students who are admitted to and enrolled in the St. George's University School of Medicine may spend their first two years of study in Grenada or their first year at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom and their second year in Grenada. They spend their final two years in clinical rotations at affiliated hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom.



"Hunter College is excited to partner with St. George's University School of Medicine to provide our premedical students with the opportunity to achieve their dreams of becoming physicians," said Vince DiMiceli, a spokesperson for Hunter College.



###



About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 28,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .



About Hunter College

Located in the heart of Manhattan, Hunter is the largest college in the City University of New York (CUNY) system. Founded in 1870, it is also one of the oldest public colleges in the country and famous for a student body that is as diverse as the city itself. Most Hunter students are the first in their families to attend college and many go on to top professional and graduate programs, winning Rhodes and Fulbright scholarships, Mellon fellowships, National Institutes of Health grants, and other competitive honors. More than 23,000 students attend Hunter, pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in more than 170 areas of study. The 1,700 full- and part-time members of Hunter's faculty are unparalleled. They receive prestigious national grants, contribute to the world's leading academic journals, and play major roles in cutting-edge research. They are fighting cancer, formulating public policy, expanding our culture, enhancing technology, and more.



Media Contact:

Maggie Servais

maggie@keybridge.biz

(202) 516-6584

SOURCE: St. George's University

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791774/st-georges-university-announces-new-partnership-with-hunter-college