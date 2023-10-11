Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Nanexa AB (525/23)

With effect from October 12, 2023, the subscription rights in Nanexa AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 23, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NANEXA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020997492 Order book ID: 307919 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table Listing of paid subscription shares of Nanexa AB With effect from October 12, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Nanexa AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NANEXA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020997500 Order book ID: 307920 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB