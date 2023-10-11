Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
11.10.2023 | 16:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Nanexa AB (525/23)

With effect from October 12, 2023, the subscription rights in Nanexa AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including October 23, 2023. 


Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   NANEXA TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020997492              
Order book ID:  307919                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



Listing of paid subscription shares of Nanexa AB With effect from October 12,
2023, the paid subscription shares in Nanexa AB will be traded on First North
Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   NANEXA BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020997500              
Order book ID:  307920                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
