Italy and Greece have announced plans for a 1 GW subsea interconnection cable. The submarine cable, valued at €750 million ($794.9 million), will connect a new converter station in Galatina, Italy, with a station in Thesprotia, Greece.From pv magazine Italy Terna, the Italian grid operator, has launched a public consultation for the GR.ITA 2 project. The €750 million subsea interconnection cable will connect Italy and Greece via two 250 km-long submarine cables with a capacity of up to 1,000 MW, as well as two 50 km-long direct current terrestrial cables. "The new interconnection between the Italian ...

