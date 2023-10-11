Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Defense and Bombardier's U.S. Service Network join SkillBridge to Support Job Transitions for Military Veterans

Bombardier was selected by the United States' Department of Defense to join the SkillBridge program, which helps military veterans transition to new opportunities



The SkillBridge program allows U.S. service members to gain civilian work experience through industry training, apprenticeships, or internships

Bombardier will now offer in-person training programs for service members at business jet maintenance facilities across the United States and within Bombardier Defense

Through its involvement in SkillBridge, Bombardier continues to grow its presence in the United States and ongoing commitment to service members



WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced it has joined the United States Department of Defense (DOD) SkillBridge program as an authorized industry partner. The SkillBridge program helps U.S. service members bridge the gap between active duty and the beginning of their civilian careers with industry-specific training, apprenticeships, or internships offered by trusted employers. Bombardier was granted an official Memorandum of Understanding by the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense to develop SkillBridge training programs for applicable branches of the U.S. military.



"We are very pleased to be counted among the organizations authorized by the DOD to develop SkillBridge training programs for service members," said Tonya Sudduth, Head of U.S. Strategy, Bombardier. "This is an exciting chapter for our company and highlights our dedication to supporting our country's highly talented military personnel gain the experience needed to pursue exciting careers in the aerospace industry."



"As a SkillBridge industry partner, Bombardier will offer 60 to 90 day in-person job training programs for all eligible service members. These employment skills programs will be offered at Bombardier service centres throughout the United States - in Wichita, Kansas; Dallas, Texas; Tucson, Arizona; Hartford, Connecticut; and Miami, Florida," said Anthony Cox, Vice-President, Customer Support, Bombardier.

"We are actively recruiting A&P mechanics at all our U.S. sites and look forward to adding SkillBridge trainees to our network of qualified professionals," said Cynthia Giguère, Senior Director, Workforce Planning and Talent Acquisition, Bombardier.

Bombardier has steadily grown its footprint in the United States. In April 2022, Bombardier designated its Wichita site as its new U.S. Headquarters and launched Bombardier Defense as strategic expansion of its existing Specialized Aircraft division. The Bombardier U.S. Headquarters is a key pillar in Bombardier's long-term strategy for its presence in the United States.



"Through the SkillBridge program, Bombardier will continue to grow its footprint in the United States," said Steve Patrick, Vice-President, Bombardier Defense, Bombardier. "We look forward to working with the DOD to ensure the best possible outcome for its service members and help pave the way for their continued success as they return to civilian life."

For more information about this new training opportunity for military veterans, please visit the SkillBridge Program at Bombardier.



About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier's Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense's proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company's robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .



Bombardier, Learjet, Challenger and Global are registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc.



