Second-largest optical fiber network operator in Poland uses OcNOS to create customized services and features for corporate customers

IP Infusion, manufacturer of carrier-grade networking software, announced today that EXATEL, a leading telecommunications operator based in Poland, has chosen OcNOS® as a part of its customized SDN platform, to provide cutting-edge services for its customers. This networking platform runs on a variety of Edgecore Networks and UfiSpace hardware.

EXATEL is the second-largest optical fiber provider in Poland, providing coverage for all of that country, as well as in Frankfurt and Prague. Its most important customers are public entities, large enterprises and other telecommunications service providers. Investing in the development and protection of telecommunications infrastructure is one of its top priorities. As EXATEL's long-term strategy is to build a sustainable competitive advantage in telecommunications and cybersecurity, the company decided to take initiative and began its efforts in the area of SDN (Software Defined Networking). The company chose OcNOS as one of its pillars in building an open networking platform because it provides the required flexibility for EXATEL to offer customized services based on specific customer needs.

EXATEL deploys DWDM OTN networks in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) on its own fiber infrastructure. They use L2/L3 switching and routing on SDN software infrastructure built with OcNOS and other solutions, including those made in-house. All the links with OcNOS are 100G and 400G capacity. The software switching in SDN infrastructure is becoming an increasingly efficient alternative to traditional vendor solutions. Its modular and scalable features accommodate future growth with ease, offer cost-effectiveness, and decrease the risk of failures. Support for Open ZR+ optics ensures interoperability among various networking equipment, promoting vendor diversity and preventing vendor lock-in. This facilitates more efficient use of existing fiber infrastructure, reducing the need for costly infrastructure upgrades.

"EXATEL's SDN infrastructure is a Service Router with OcNOS, which is a network deployed like building blocks in our programmable network," said Rafal Magrys, EXATEL CTO. "We chose IP Infusion because of its diverse and highly successful use cases, proven ability to scale, and superb customer service every service is created at the edge with OcNOS. This modularity improves service to reduce time to market and increase security for our customers."

"The ability to customize EXATEL's network is a very important advantage for IP Infusion, and our networking expertise will only become more relevant as market needs grow," said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. "Our value proposition of market-leading performance at a market-leading price positions IP Infusion as a unique vendor for open networking products in the optical fiber market."

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion manufactures open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion is a market leader in Network Operating Systems. Our flagship software platform OcNOS® allows network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

About EXATEL

EXATEL S.A. is one of the largest telecommunications network operators in Poland. The company, which is 100% state-owned, was founded in 2004 as a result of a merger between Telbank and Tel-Energo. We mainly specialise in telecommunications, cybersecurity and satellite communication. We manage our own optical fibre network of over 20 thousand kilometres, while providing a wide range of telecommunications and cyber security services. We create solutions which ensure real control over information.

We offer our own extensive 22,700 km fiber optics network in Poland, direct connection to the main telecommunications hubs in London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Kiev, Stockholm, Prague, Milan, Vienna, Marseille and Paris links to direct points of interconnection with many operators both in Poland and abroad.

We provide services to the banking sector, the energy sector, stock exchanges, corporations and enterprises with branches located all over Europe, and we put the greatest emphasis on ensuring 100% security of our partners. EXATEL has also designed and built the OST (Nationwide ICT Network) for government administration communications.

For several years we also have been gradually developing our product portfolio. We conducted the first public tests of 5G technology in Europe, offered smart city solutions in Przemysl, provided proprietary Cyberthreat Intelligence and the Polish anti-DDoS TAMA. We built our own R&D department a team of software developers, architects and analysts certified as network architects. With the support of the National Centre for Research and Development, EXATEL has developed and introduced an operator-class anti-DDoS (TAMA, TAMAPRO7). We also create and develop technologies based on the innovative concept of Software-Defined Networking SDNbox and SDNcore. The development of SDN technology will make it possible to fully implement 5G technology in Poland. In the world of technology, you just cannot stand still. Therefore, we keep on investing in the development of our competences.

