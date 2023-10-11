Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.10.2023
1,00-€-Aktie bereits auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
11.10.2023 | 17:38
Gamla Cedron: Phase I of the Highly Anticipated Flagler Oasis Project Celebrated Its Grand Opening on October 5th

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / In Miami, Florida, on October 5th, 2023, the grand opening of the first phase of Flagler Oasis occurred. Located in the heart of Little Havana, within walking distance of Calle Ocho and the Miami Marlins' ballpark, this multi-phase, mixed-use site opened the first tower; an eight-story mid-rise that offers 100, one- and two-bedroom residential units. Designed by the acclaimed Behar Font & Partners, this community is tailored with modern amenities, urban location, and sophisticated style.

Shaoul Mishal, President and CEO of Gamla Cedron

Shaoul Mishal, President & CEO of Gamla Cedron, the multifamily developer behind the project, was in attendance to cut the ribbon and welcome the development partners, local officials, and current residents of the community.

Flagler Oasis sets the bar for luxury residential offerings in the Little Havana market with enhanced community features and an exceptional resident experience. Located at 1110 NW 1st Street, the location is less than five miles from Downtown Miami, the Brickell Financial District, the Jackson Hospital Healthcare District, Downtown Coral Gables, and the Miami International Airport.

The second phase of Flagler Oasis, on the western side of the site, will offer 248 residences, 3,890 square feet of retail, 282 parking spaces, and a pool and amenity deck housed in 16 stories. Located on the southeast corner of the site, the third phase will offer 70,400 square feet of office space, 9,540 square feet of retail, 215 parking spaces, and an open-air deck in eight stories.

For more information about Flagler Oasis, visit www.FlaglerOasis.com.

Contact Information

Deanna Midkiff
Regional Manager
dmidkiff@yesmgmtservices.com
8137866409

SOURCE: Gamla Cedron Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/791990/phase-i-of-the-highly-anticipated-flagler-oasis-project-celebrated-its-grand-opening-on-october-5th

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
