ROCHE BOBOIS NAMED AS A FINALIST IN THE 2023 SDG TROPHIES

Paris, 11 October 2023 - Roche Bobois is pleased to announce that it was named as a finalist in the "Protection of the environment" category at the award ceremony for the UN Global Compact Network France's 2023 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Trophies. This initiative rewards businesses that have developed innovative projects that have made progress on the SDGs towards achieving the 2030 Agenda.
This award is recognition for the quality and ambition of Roche Bobois's commitment to sustainable development, with the eco-design of its products at the heart of its environmental strategy.
ECO-DESIGN AT THE HEART OF ROCHE BOBOIS'S ENVIRONMENTAL STRATEGY
Launched in 2006, Roche Bobois's collaborative approach to eco-design involves all businesses in the development and manufacturing chain. The company has developed a system of measuring the extent to which each product is eco-designed: ECO8.
This assessment tool, developed in collaboration with the FCBA technological institute, applies criteria based on analysis of the four key stages in a product's life cycle: materials used, manufacturing, use and end-of-life management. Based on the data collected, each product is given a score of between 1 and 4. Products that achieve a score of 3 or more are considered to be eco-designed and are identified as such on Roche Bobois's website and collection catalogues.
In parallel with this initiative, Roche Bobois has voluntarily set itself particularly ambitious environmental objectives. The company has decided to increase the proportion of new eco-designed products and its purchases of sustainable wood by 20% each year, until it reaches 100% in 2025.
ABOUT THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS
An initiative of the United Nations and adopted by 193 countries, the 17 SDGs constitute an action plan for peace, humanity, the planet and prosperity. These goals are aimed at transforming our societies by tackling poverty and ensuring a fair transition towards sustainable development by 2030. The Sustainable Development Goal Trophies seek to reward businesses that have developed the most innovative initiatives for meeting these objectives.
