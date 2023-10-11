Chiripal Group's Grew, which currently has 1.2 GW of solar module capacity, is adding 4.8 GW of new production lines.From pv magazine India India's Grew, a unit of Chiripal Group, is set to increase its solar module manufacturing capacity to 6 GW. The expansion includes 4.8 GW of new production lines, making a total of 1.2 GW of mono PERC capacity and another 600 MW equipped for TOPCon. The new lines will be commissioned in two phases, with 1.6 GW operational by May 2024 and an additional 3.2 GW starting production by March 2025. The expansion will enable Grew to have 2.8 GW of module manufacturing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...