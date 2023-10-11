Northvolt says it will use a circular economy approach to achieve 60 GW/h of annual cell production in Quebec, Canada, with a focus on assembling batteries for the US automotive market.From pv magazine USA Northvolt has announced plans to develop a fully integrated lithium-ion battery gigafactory in Quebec, Canada. The The Northvolt Six facility, just outside of Montréal. will be similar to the sustainability-centered design of Northvolt's other facilities to accommodate 60 GW/h of annual cell manufacturing capacity. The Swedish battery manufacturer produces lithium-ion cells based on Lingonberry ...

