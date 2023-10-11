Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.10.2023
1,00-€-Aktie bereits auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Dow Jones News
11.10.2023 | 18:34
TON FOUNDATION: The Open Network (TON) to Attempt World Record for the Fastest Blockchain

TON FOUNDATION: The Open Network (TON) to Attempt World Record for the Fastest Blockchain 
11-Oct-2023 / 18:03 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY TON FOUNDATION 
Zug, Switzerland | October 11, 2023 11:12 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
Today, The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation) announces their upcoming attempt to officially be named the world's 
fastest blockchain, accredited by Guinness World Records. The public network performance test, which is scheduled for 
October 31, 2023, at 15:00 UTC, will demonstrate the reliability, scalability, and speed of The Open Network (TON) 
blockchain. 
TON Foundation will collaborate with Alibaba Cloud, amongst others, to set up 256 servers for validator nodes and start 
a separate TON blockchain network for performance tests. 
Since 2022, the TON blockchain has experienced exponential growth. The network has seen a staggering 20-fold increase 
in addresses, skyrocketing from 170,000 to a remarkable 3.5 million. The growth of TON's user base has come alongside 
the expansion of TON validator nodes to 350, creating a more decentralized network, now spread over 25 separate 
nations. 
Throughout this rapid expansion, TON's blockchain has upheld a notably reliable track record, with no documented major 
network disruptions. 
The collaboration between TON Foundation and Telegram, announced on September 13, underscores TON Foundation's 
commitment to bringing decentralized technology to the mainstream. The upcoming performance test is a pivotal step in 
demonstrating the unique capabilities of the TON blockchain, now cemented as the trusted infrastructure layer for the 
Web3 ecosystem in Telegram. 
"We look forward to October 31, 2023 to confirm that the TON blockchain technically stands out among any other 
blockchain, especially in its ability to scale," says Anatoly Makosov, Core Development Lead at TON Foundation. "This 
is the first large-scale public performance testing of TON - we're just as excited as you are to see the results." 
Audiences worldwide are invited to witness the event in real-time by visiting live.ton.org. Viewers are encouraged to 
view the event for informational purposes only and should not make any investment decisions based on the outcome. 
About TON Foundation 
The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation) is a non-profit organization founded in Switzerland in 2023. TON 
Foundation is 100% funded by the community, acting in the community's interests, and supports initiatives aligned with 
The Open Network's mission. Learn more at https://ton.foundation. 
About The Open Network (TON) 
The Open Network (TON) is putting crypto in every pocket. By building a Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON is 
giving billions the opportunity to own their digital identity, data, and assets. See more at https://ton.org/. 
 
Contact Details 
 
TON Foundation 
 
TON Foundation Team 
 
ton@theagencypartnership.com 
 
Company Website 
 
https://ton.foundation/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1746801 11-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1746801&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2023 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
