TON FOUNDATION: The Open Network (TON) to Attempt World Record for the Fastest Blockchain

Zug, Switzerland | October 11, 2023 11:12 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Today, The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation) announces their upcoming attempt to officially be named the world's fastest blockchain, accredited by Guinness World Records. The public network performance test, which is scheduled for October 31, 2023, at 15:00 UTC, will demonstrate the reliability, scalability, and speed of The Open Network (TON) blockchain.

TON Foundation will collaborate with Alibaba Cloud, amongst others, to set up 256 servers for validator nodes and start a separate TON blockchain network for performance tests.

Since 2022, the TON blockchain has experienced exponential growth. The network has seen a staggering 20-fold increase in addresses, skyrocketing from 170,000 to a remarkable 3.5 million. The growth of TON's user base has come alongside the expansion of TON validator nodes to 350, creating a more decentralized network, now spread over 25 separate nations. Throughout this rapid expansion, TON's blockchain has upheld a notably reliable track record, with no documented major network disruptions.

The collaboration between TON Foundation and Telegram, announced on September 13, underscores TON Foundation's commitment to bringing decentralized technology to the mainstream. The upcoming performance test is a pivotal step in demonstrating the unique capabilities of the TON blockchain, now cemented as the trusted infrastructure layer for the Web3 ecosystem in Telegram.

"We look forward to October 31, 2023 to confirm that the TON blockchain technically stands out among any other blockchain, especially in its ability to scale," says Anatoly Makosov, Core Development Lead at TON Foundation. "This is the first large-scale public performance testing of TON - we're just as excited as you are to see the results."

Audiences worldwide are invited to witness the event in real-time by visiting live.ton.org. Viewers are encouraged to view the event for informational purposes only and should not make any investment decisions based on the outcome.

About TON Foundation

The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation) is a non-profit organization founded in Switzerland in 2023. TON Foundation is 100% funded by the community, acting in the community's interests, and supports initiatives aligned with The Open Network's mission. Learn more at https://ton.foundation.

About The Open Network (TON)

The Open Network (TON) is putting crypto in every pocket. By building a Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON is giving billions the opportunity to own their digital identity, data, and assets. See more at https://ton.org/.

Contact Details

TON Foundation
TON Foundation Team
ton@theagencypartnership.com

Company Website
https://ton.foundation/

