Generative AI Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 32% - This Market Surges as AI-Powered Creativity Transforms Industries | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global generative AI market size was valued at USD 8.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 126.5 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 32% from 2022 to 2031.

Major Trends:

The variety of applications that generative AI has across sectors is a key factor in driving the Generative AI Market. The main trends impacting the AI environment include improved content production, personalized user experiences, creative support, automation in healthcare, conversational AI, AI-enhanced gaming, smart content curation, and data analysis. These patterns highlight how generative AI has the ability to alter many industries, making it a crucial technology.

GENERATIVE AI MARKET TRENDS:

The preferred tool for content production is generative AI, notably in the areas of natural language processing and picture generation. AI-generated content is being used by marketers and producers for a variety of tasks, including writing articles and creating images. The efficiency and inventiveness of content creation are being increased by this trend. The customization of user experiences across platforms is being driven by generative AI. In order to give personalized information and suggestions, AI systems analyze user behavior and preferences. Whether in e-commerce , entertainment , or social media, this personalization increases engagement and happiness. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Generative AI Market.

An essential tool for creative professions is generative AI. AI is being used by musicians, designers, and artists to develop ideas, create art, and even compose music. With the blurring of the lines between human creativity and AI-generated innovation, new and creative material is produced. Through generative AI, tasks are being automated in the healthcare industry. AI is being used by medical experts to analyze medical pictures, aid in diagnosis, and even create treatment recommendations. The accuracy and efficiency of healthcare operations are increased by this trend. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Generative AI Market.

Customer service and chatbot interactions are changing thanks to conversational AI, which is powered by generative AI. Real-time customer service is provided by businesses utilizing AI-powered chatbots, and the technology is developing to offer more believable and contextually aware discussions. Generative AI is revolutionizing game production in the gaming industry. AI-powered game engines produce engaging and surprising gameplay. With AI adjusting game environments in real time, gamers can anticipate more immersive and realistic gaming. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Generative AI Market.

With generative AI, content recommendation systems are getting more intelligent. AI is being used by streaming services, news organizations, and e-commerce websites to create playlists of personalized content. Users are kept interested in this trend and are more likely to find fresh, pertinent material. For data analysis and insights, generative AI is essential. AI algorithms are being used by businesses to uncover important trends and patterns in huge datasets. This tendency promotes growth, enhances corporate methods, and helps in decision-making. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Generative AI Market.

GENERATIVE AI MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to businesses that have quickly gone digital and put a strain on cloud networks and data centers, Asia Pacific is predicted to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The adoption of AI is assisting the organization in enabling civil society members to be responsible and knowledgeable users of AI devices.

GENERATIVE AI MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology:

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

Transformer

Variational Autoencoder (VAE)

Diffusion Networks

By Technology:

Software

Services

By Application

Media and Entertainment

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Automotive and Transportation

Key Companies:

Adobe

Amazon Web Services Inc

D-ID

Genie AI Ltd

Google

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MOSTLY AI Inc

Rephrase.ai

Synthesia

