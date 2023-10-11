Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.10.2023
1,00-€-Aktie bereits auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Kindred Group's Q3 report 2023 and invitation to conference call

Kindred Group plc will publish its interim report for the third quarter 2023 on Wednesday 29 November 2023 at 07.30 (CET).

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with this, Kindred Group's Interim CEO Nils Andén and Interim CFO Patrick Kortman will host a web presentation in English at 10.00 (CET), where they will present the Q3 earnings as well as an update on the strategic review. The presentation is webcasted live on https://www.kindredgroup.com/Q32023.

To access the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, please register at https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5006439. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

Please call in well in advance for registration. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

For more information:
Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337
ir@kindredgroup.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3852171/2354223.pdf

Press release - Invitation to Q3 presentation 29 November 2023

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred-,c3224664

Kindred

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kindred-groups-q3-report-2023-and-invitation-to-conference-call-301954026.html

