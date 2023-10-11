PRISM MarketView Launches Mental Health Index on World Mental Health Day

Index Highlights Innovative Companies Addressing the Unseen Challenges of Mental Disorders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / In honor of World Mental Health Day, which raises awareness of mental health issues on a global scale, PRISM MarketView has introduced the Prism Emerging Mental Health Index , a proprietary index focused on pioneering stocks offering innovative treatments for mood issues, anxiety, personality disorders and more.

One in five Americans suffers from a mental illness, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The Prism Emerging Mental Health Index features 12 companies aiming to make a difference. Here are some highlights:

Sage Therapeutics Inc . is a biopharmaceutical enterprise strategically addressing depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry. One of Sage's notable offerings, ZULRESSO® (brexanolone), recently secured FDA approval for the treatment of postpartum depression.

. is a biopharmaceutical enterprise strategically addressing depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry. One of Sage's notable offerings, ZULRESSO® (brexanolone), recently secured FDA approval for the treatment of postpartum depression. Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system disorders. Vistagen's fasedienol (PH94B) is a nasal spray in Phase 3 clinical development for social anxiety disorder. The company recently announced a $100 million underwritten offering of its common stock led by BVF Partners LP, with additional participation from multiple institutional investors. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America , "Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the US, affecting 40 million adults. While they are highly treatable, only 36.9% of those suffering seek treatment."

is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system disorders. Vistagen's fasedienol (PH94B) is a nasal spray in Phase 3 clinical development for social anxiety disorder. The company recently of its common stock led by BVF Partners LP, with additional participation from multiple institutional investors. , "Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the US, affecting 40 million adults. While they are highly treatable, only 36.9% of those suffering seek treatment." Biopharmaceutical company Cingulate Inc. is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate a precision time-release drug for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Additionally, the company recently announced the closing of a $4 million public offering .

is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate a precision time-release drug for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Additionally, the company . Alzamend Neuro is developing treatments for psychiatric disorders, focusing chiefly on major depressive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and bipolar disorder. Both of its drug candidates are currently in Phase 2 of clinical study, and the company is moving forward with a next-gen therapy study for bipolar disorder. Psychotic disorders are typically considered to be the most severe type of all mental disorders and can cause abnormal thinking and perceptions, including hallucinations and delusions.

is developing treatments for psychiatric disorders, focusing chiefly on major depressive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and bipolar disorder. Both of its drug candidates are currently in Phase 2 of clinical study, and the company for bipolar disorder. Psychotic disorders are typically considered to be the most severe type of all mental disorders and can cause abnormal thinking and perceptions, including hallucinations and delusions. Talkspace, Inc . is a technology platform that connects patients with licensed mental health professionals through text, video and audio. The company offers a variety of therapy types and can prescribe medications in combination with treatment. Talkspace's online platform makes connections between patients and therapists and offers at-home therapy options. Talkspace is also incorporating a proprietary AI algorithm into its platform to alert therapists whose patients may be at risk of suicide.

About PRISM MarketView:

Established in 2020, PRISM MarketView is dedicated to the monitoring and analysis of small cap stocks in burgeoning sectors. We deliver up-to-the-minute financial market news, provide comprehensive investor tools and foster a dynamic investor community. Central to our offerings are proprietary indexes that observe emerging sectors, including biotech, clean energy, next-generation tech, medical devices and beyond. Visit us a prismmarketview.com and follow us on Twitter .

PRISM MarketView does not provide investment advice.

Contact:

PRISM MarketView

info@prismmarketview.com

646-863-6341

SOURCE: PRISM MarketView

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/792064/prism-marketview-launches-mental-health-index-on-world-mental-health-day