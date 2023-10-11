Tapestry Networks joins Coalition for Trust in Health & Science

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / As mistrust in health and science in the public arena continues to be a lingering challenge following the COVID-19 pandemic, professional services firm Tapestry Networks remains committed to advancing the importance of science and evidence. Tapestry, which creates senior leadership platforms to address critical challenges in corporate governance, financial services, and healthcare, has joined a non-profit, non-partisan coalition of industry and healthcare sector leaders dedicated to tackling the challenge of public skepticism toward science and medicine.

"We are pleased to join the Coalition for Trust in Health & Science," Lindee Goh, head of Tapestry Networks' healthcare practice said. "At Tapestry, we work to instill trust across senior executives, policymakers, corporate directors, and others so that they can candidly and effectively respond to numerous boardroom-level and societal challenges. We are keen to engage with the Coalition and its members to explore how we can work to advance trust in science."

"The Coalition for Trust in Health & Science is excited to welcome Tapestry Networks and its special expertise in advancing responsible organizational leadership to our increasingly important initiative," said Reed Tuckson MD, a cofounder of the Coalition. "We are heartened that our mission of providing support to the public that enables them to make evidence-based personally appropriate health decisions for themselves, their families and the communities in which they live, has been so enthusiastically embraced by Tapestry on behalf of its stakeholder community."

The Coalition launched in 2022 and brings together 80+ companies and organizations that represent health providers and health systems; public health and policy institutions; pharmaceutical and device manufacturers; health care communicators; philanthropic foundations, and more.

About Tapestry Networks

Tapestry Networks brings world-class leaders together to tackle complex challenges and promote positive change through the power of connected thinking.

Media Relations Contact:

Lindee Goh

lgoh@tapestrynetworks.com

SOURCE: Tapestry Networks

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/792026/tapestry-networks-joins-coalition-for-trust-in-health-science