Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Openings in Campbellsville, KY, and Washington, NC, With Free Washes

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands in Kentucky and North Carolina

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, announced the opening of two brand-new locations this week in Campbellsville, KY, and Washington, NC.

To celebrate these exciting additions to the Tidal Wave footprint, the company is offering seven days of free car washes from October 11th-October 18th. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners in and around the Campbellsville and Washington communities to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost.

"We're thrilled to open two new locations this week," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "The Tidal Wave team has been serving folks in Kentucky and North Carolina with our premium car wash services for several years, and we look forward to providing folks in Campbellsville and Washington with an exceptional car wash experience for years to come. Our goal has always been to make car care easy, efficient, and enjoyable for our customers, and these new locations will do just that."

In addition to seven days of free car washes, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Campbellsville and Washington's Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for $9.97. New customers can save up to $40 with this limited-time new member special, which is the perfect opportunity to experience the convenience and quality that a Clean Club membership can bring.

Campbellsville, KY Location: 617 KY 210, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Washington, NC Location: 1424 Carolina Ave, Washington, NC 27889

Tidal Wave currently has six locations in Kentucky and 17 locations in North Carolina. The company has plans for continued expansion in both states, with new Kentucky locations in Winchester and Somerset, and new North Carolina locations in Greenville and Kinston set to open in the coming months.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa has earned its reputation as an industry leader, known for their cutting-edge car care technology, pristine locations, and dedication to delivering an unparalleled car wash experience. The company offers single wash options and Clean Club unlimited wash memberships to fit any budget. Clean Club members can wash at any Tidal Wave location every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment - plus, save time with exclusive club member wash lanes. Tidal Wave also offers family plans for individuals and families that need to wash multiple vehicles - plus, fleet plans that can be customized to fit a company's unique wash needs.

For more information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 194 locations spanning 23 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

