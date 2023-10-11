Travel Nevada Invites Visitors to Discover the State's Winter Wonders

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / From a North Pole-bound locomotive to a national gathering of Old West storytellers, from the soaring eagles of Carson Valley to the speed demons of Formula 1, the Silver State has plenty to offer adventure-seekers this winter season.

"Winter in Nevada brings the state's diverse landscapes and activities to the forefront," said Tracie Barnthouse, chief communications officer at Travel Nevada. "Visitors to the Silver State during this time of year will find an array of events and experiences that are sure to make memories for all."

Travel Nevada has rounded up a collection of events extending from the start of the holiday season through the end of February:

UTV Legends Championship: Watch the top quad, motorcycle and UTV competitors traverse a challenging 17-mile course through the Nevada desert. Laughlin, Nov. 9-12, 2023

Formula 1 Las Vegas: Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023: The biggest, baddest and fastest motorsport in the world comes to Las Vegas, bringing the excitement of nighttime Formula 1 Racing to the Entertainment Capital of the World. Las Vegas, Nov. 16-18, 2023

Santa's Reindeer Flyer: All aboard! Northern Nevada Railway offers a magical journey to the North Pole. This enchanting train ride features hot cocoa, cookies, and a visit from Santa Claus himself. Reservations are suggested for these much-in-demand trips. Ely, Nov. 18-Dec. 28, 2023

Christmas on the Comstock: Step into a world where history meets holiday magic at Christmas on the Comstock, a month-long, Victorian-style celebration featuring an official tree lighting, a saloon crawl, the Believe Again Christmas Giveaway, the V&T Candy Cane Express, the Train O' Lights and lights so bright, Santa Claus himself can see them from the North Pole. Virginia City, Dec. 1-31, 2023

Parade of Lights: The Parade of Lights kicks off the holiday season with a procession of twinkling floats and festive cheer along Highway 395. Local businesses and even some North Pole VIPs will be in attendance to help light up the night. Carson City, Dec. 2, 2023

Reno Santa Pub Crawl: Join 15,000 holiday revelers in downtown Reno for the most spirited charity fundraising event in the "Biggest Little City." The country's largest Santa gathering, a $10 pass gets attendees an official Santa Pub Crawl cup, discounted drinks, and free entry to the best bars, breweries, and distilleries in town. Reno, Dec. 9, 2023

Fire and Ice Winter Festival: Billed as the state's most creative winter festival, White Pine County's annual celebration features a snow sculpting competition, community art, outdoor winter recreation, and plenty of fireworks. Ely, Jan. 12-14, 2024

National Cowboy Poetry Gathering: Saddle up for the 39th annual celebration of Western cultural arts that's chock-full of renowned poets, musicians, filmmakers, and artists. This unique event offers a blend of tradition, storytelling, and camaraderie that pays homage to heritage while embracing the future. Elko, Jan. 29-Feb. 3, 2024

Eagles and Agriculture: Each year, the calving season draws eagles to Carson Valley. Eagles and Agriculture offers attendees the chance to witness these majestic birds, interact with falconers, tour local ranches, hone their photography skills and more. Carson Valley, Feb. 1-4, 2024

Winnemucca Ranch Hand Rodeo Weekend: Watch real working buckaroos go spur-to-spur for prizes (and bragging rights) in Steer Stopping, Wild Mugging, Trailer Loading, Ranch Doctoring and more, at Nevada's largest and most thrilling Ranch Hand Rodeo. Winnemucca, Feb. 28-Mar. 2, 2024

For more information on Nevada's offerings and events, visit?www.TravelNevada.com.??

EDITORS:?High-resolution images of Nevada's winter events are available to download?HERE?(credits included in file names).

