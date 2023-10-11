Jefferies announced today that thanks to the generous support of its clients, partners, and employees the total contribution to charities that provide critical humanitarian aid to those impacted by this week's violence and terror in Israel has increased to $13 million.

We are proud to announce an additional $4.4 million contribution, on top of the previously announced $8.6 million donation. Mike Bloomberg will match our $2 million donation to Magen David Adom, and Mark Erica Gerson will match our $2 million donation to United Hatzalah. We have also received an additional $400,000 from our employee-partners and clients.

Jefferies is committed to making a difference to better our global community. In the past five years, we have donated more than $60 million to communities in need, including relief efforts for Ukraine, Maui, Texas, Haiti, Afghanistan, Tonga, COVID-19, Australia, and hundreds of various charities that promote diversity and inclusion, protect and sustain our environment and provide critical relief and support services.

