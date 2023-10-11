AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Settlement of Debt

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, announced that it has entered into a Debt Settlement Agreement with Tormin Resources Limited of Roslin, Ontario (the "Creditor"). The Company owes the Creditor an aggregate amount of $733,441, plus $68,500 in accrued fees, for a total amount of $801,941.00 (the "Debt") pursuant to a loan. The Company and the Creditor have entered into a Debt Settlement Agreement dated October 11, 2023, wherein the Creditor has agreed to accept a cash payment of $70,000 in full and complete settlement of the debt.

For more information about AI/ML Innovations:

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca/

For further information, contact: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

