Doors Open for New Childcare Location in League City TX

Delray Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2023) - Aimed at advancing its unique brand of childcare in Texas, Children of America® (COA), today announced its new location in League City West, open for business. The opening is pursuant with the company's strategic expansion plans which include an existing facility in Fulshear, one additional facility in League City East and locations in McKinney and Spring Texas.





Official Open Date Tuesday Oct 10th 6:00 AM-6:30

Location: 6011 West Main Street, League City, TX 77573

"We are thrilled to be expanding our Texas footprint into this wonderfully vibrant state," said Ted Hockenberry, CEO. "As a community-focused institution, we believe our core values and relationship-based childcare philosophy will meet the areas working family's needs. We look forward to supporting the growing families that call League City home."

As a full-service preschool, COA will offer childcare solutions for children 6 weeks thru 12 years with its Infant, Toddler, Pre-K, Preschool and Summer Camp programs, providing year-round care for those presiding in the community. Founded in 1998, COA has remained steadfast in its mission to: Provide educational childcare solutions to working families through quality programming, flexibility, convenience, and value for the communities it serves.

Sharmilla Gonzalez will lead the preschool, a Texas native and long term COA director - she is a professional with over 20 years in educational childcare ensuring an engaging environment, preparing the young ones in COA's care for Kindergarten and beyond. With a B.S. in Elementary Education/Minor in English, Sharmilla brings with her a passion and determination that will help to set this preschool apart.

Children of America also brings its one-of-a-kind educational philosophy, COA Mind & Body Matters. Mind & Body Matters approaches early learning through COA's four proprietary programs: COA Just Read, Presidential Fitness, COA Nutrition, STAR Curriculum (Success Through Academic Readiness), and many enrichment programs that have proven to dramatically impact the lives of young children. Children of America's educational curriculum is a product of years of research and development in early childcare.

Mr. Hockenberry adds: "Our League City team knows first-hand what is possible when truly passionate people come together to work hard for the community's children. Our team has the willingness to step up and step in, to provide the highest-quality childcare available so the little ones in our care will grow and prosper."

For more information about COA centers and programs, check out its Video and/or visit its Location.

About Children of America

Children of America operates facilities throughout Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. The company expansion plans include several locations in the Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee areas with an additional (4) more locations in Texas over the next few (1-3) years. COA offers the highest level of childcare for children ages six weeks to twelve years of age. The premier programs include infant care, toddler care, nationally renowned preschool and pre-kindergarten programs, before-and-after school care, and summer camp. An industry pioneer, Children of America is a subsidiary of World Wide Child Care Corp. Visit childrenofamerica.com for more information or interact with COA on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

