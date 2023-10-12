ArmorPoint and Softchoice Partner to Deliver Future-Ready Cybersecurity Program Management Solutions Across North America

ArmorPoint Joins Select Group of Technology Partners in New Alliance with the Strategic Technology Provider

PHOENIX AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / ArmorPoint, LLC, a leading cybersecurity services provider, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Softchoice, a leading North American software-focused IT solutions provider.



ArmorPoint Joins Select Group of Technology Partners in New Alliance with the Strategic Technology Provider

With nearly 140,000 endpoints under their management, ArmorPoint has achieved substantial market momentum and industry leadership in the cybersecurity sector. Featuring a comprehensive solution portfolio and a team of over 100 employees, the organization serves a rapidly growing customer base across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

As organizations increasingly face sophisticated and evolving cyber threats, robust cybersecurity measures have become more important. ArmorPoint has built a reputation for delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity services, while Softchoice is a trusted advisor in technology solutions that drive digital transformation. Together, they will provide businesses with security expertise and forward-thinking technology solutions to safeguard their digital assets.

The partnership between ArmorPoint and Softchoice will bring several key benefits to their mutual clients:

Overcome the Skills Gap: IT teams face challenges in meeting the growing complexity of security demands due to a shortage of skills and resources. ArmorPoint's extensive cybersecurity expertise takes a comprehensive approach to address both technological and human aspects of cybersecurity program management.

Support Business Goals: Prioritizing the need for growth-focused security initiatives, ArmorPoint crafts an effective security strategy using a tailored approach that aligns with a client's existing technology infrastructure, workflow requirements, and growth objectives.

Proactive Threat Mitigation: Organizations require visibility into an increasing number of endpoints to protect against targeted attacks. ArmorPoint consolidates an organization's current security tools to enhance visibility and expedite the detection of potential compromises.

About ArmorPoint

ArmorPoint, LLC is a managed cybersecurity solution that combines the three pillars of a robust cybersecurity program - people, processes, and technology - into a single solution. Designed by cybersecurity experts, ArmorPoint's cloud-hosted SIEM technology, risk management and strategic advisory services enable organizations to implement a highly effective, scalable cybersecurity program. With customizable pricing available, every ArmorPoint product offers a dynamic level of security services that support the risk management initiatives of all companies, regardless of available budget, talent, or time. To learn more about ArmorPoint, visit www.armorpoint.com.

About Softchoice

Softchoice is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

