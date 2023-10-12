Newmont stockholders approve issuance of Newmont shares for the Scheme

Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2023) - Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) notes the press release issued by Newmont Corporation earlier today confirming that Newmont stockholders have approved the issuance of shares of Newmont common stock to Newcrest shareholders pursuant to the proposed scheme of arrangement (Scheme) at the meeting of Newmont stockholders.

The Newmont stockholder approval condition contained in clause 3.1(h) of the Scheme Implementation Deed dated 15 May 2023 has now been satisfied.

Implementation of the Scheme remains subject to a number of other conditions, including Newcrest shareholder approval and Court approval, as set out in the Scheme Booklet.

Scheme Meeting

The Scheme Meeting will be held tomorrow at 10.30am (Melbourne time) in person at RACV City Club, 501 Bourke Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000 and online at https://meetings.linkgroup.com/NCMSCHEME.

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

