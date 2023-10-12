Public Communications Co.: David Stern Announces Traceability for the Garment Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / David Stern, a renowned software developer, created a traceability software for the Garment industry. Capability to trace and verify the history, location and means the history of an item means of documented Identification. A way that is verifiable, 'traceability' is a vital component and required to attract sustainability. The apparel and footwear industry combines retailers, suppliers and distributors with a huge raw materials and distinct processors. Traceability brings in more visibility, transparency and accountability in the supply claims.

RFID R'us/APPARELSOFT has released version 2.0 of their Garment Books software. David Stern says, "We have figured out a way to embed traceability in each product through RIFD. Our software enables the supplier to go to manufacturer's unique systems and match our order and packing list with encrypted security and print labels or tags with a manufacturer's unique product number, producing a serial number/DNA with supplier's information with any product data needed. Stern said, "It will definitely forbid any counterfeiting. You can take all inventory with a push of the button rather that going about your facility barcoding or scanning products. Full supply products freight, to warehouse, to consumer. There is no added cost to manufacture's sticker price for tag.

About Traceability

Understanding where all of your products and items are, and having the ability to track and analyze them in real-time is critical to meeting profit goals and customer expectations. With RFID, tracking by digital DNA, item-level visibility from the receiving dock all the way to the retail floor and everywhere, is possible. Apparelsoft is actively seeking Working Partnerships! 323-646-2994 Website: www.apparelsoft.com rfidrus.com tagsrus.us .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not strictly historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on Los Angeles Apparel and ApparelSoft's current assumptions, beliefs and expectations, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors. that may cause Los Angeles Apparel and ApparelSoft's 's actual results to be materially different from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: ongoing and future intellectual property enforcement actions; the ability to successfully litigate or settle claims of patent infringement; Los Angeles Apparel and ApparelSoft's ability to obtain necessary financing, generate sufficient cash flow, and maintain appropriate indebtedness; and the increasing development of market competition in the area of telecommunications.

For information: Contact David Stern at 323-646-2994

SOURCE: Public Communications Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/792223/david-stern-announces-traceability-for-the-garment-industry