OLIVIAUMMA LLC: Ultimate Connector in Korean Skincare - OLIVIAUMMA Launched Its First Series of Korean Skincare Products at Strawberry Moon in Miami

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / OLIVIAUMMA, the latest sensation in Korean skincare, made its grand debut at the exclusive Strawberry Moon in Miami. With the theme of "Connecting the Dots," the event gathered influential Miami tastemakers, select socialites and media to witness the unveiling of this revolutionary brand that includes a cleanser, a serum, and two lip glosses.

OLIVIAUMMA Product Launching

OLIVIAUMMA's first skincare line - Glass Skin Tanghulu - was presented at Strawberry Moon in Miami.

OLIVIAUMMA prides itself on being the ultimate connector, bridging the gap between various aspects of life - from mom and teens to Seoul and Miami. The brand's founder and CEO Hye Young Kim emphasized the significance of the launch and the line, sharing, "This brand is exactly like me. It is fashionable, looks great and is versatile for all ages and sexes, too."

The innovative four products that are part of the Glass Skin Tanghulu collection were inspired by the popular contemporary trend in Korea - a visually appealing process of dipping fruits into hot melted sugar to create a glass-like surface. Through using cutting-edge technology, "the products will most certainly deliver radiant and flawless skin."

But OLIVIAUMMA doesn't stop at just aesthetics. With a focus on utilizing the best ingredients and the latest advancements in skincare technology, the brand ensures that its products offer both quality and efficacy.

"Our plan is to build and create a new experience in beauty, and it is a new way of showing and sharing K-culture to all generations," shared Kim, highlighting the brand's commitment to providing a unique and immersive skincare journey.

As OLIVIAUMMA takes the U.S. skincare market by storm, it's clear that this Korean skincare brand is not just about beauty - it's about connecting people, cultures, and experiences. With its captivating products and unwavering focus on connection, OLIVIAUMMA is set to redefine the skincare industry and leave an indelible mark on the hearts and faces of its customers.

Guests included the likes of Vita Sidorkina-Morabito, Ria Michelle, Eva Garzon, Venezuelan singers Manu Manzo and Yetsi - as well as celebrity chef Amaris Jones and renowned make-up artist and hairstylist Emilio Uribe.

About OLIVIAUMMA LLC: Founded in 2016 in Korea and the U.S., it has been a luxury fashion platform bringing emerging designers from Miami, South America, and Italy to Korea. It has a solid customer base in Korea and the U.S. and is now expanding to beauty and personal care.

