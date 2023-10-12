Genomic Vision's Replication Combing Assay (RCA) represents a significant advancement in the pharmaceutical industry for drug discovery

RCA offers unmatched speed and efficiency in cell cycle analysis, providing comprehensive results in only 2 weeks

FiberSmart software, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), automates the analysis process, ensuring high-quality images and offering multiple control criteria

Genomic Vision(FR0011799907 GV the "Company"), a Euronext-listed biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of transformed cells is thrilled to present the optimized processing time of its RCA service. This innovation marks an important step for the pharmaceutical industry, aligning perfectly with its pressing demands for enhanced efficiency and rapid execution.

Initially designed for academic researchers, the RCA has undergone multiple improvements, positioning it as a leading solution for drug discovery and cancer therapy. Genomic Vision's RCA is known for its speed and effectiveness, improving cell cycle analysis.

One of Genomic Vision RCA's standout features is its time-saving capability, reducing turnaround time for 20 samples from 12 weeks to only 2 weeks. Improving both the sample processing in the lab and the analysis allowed for a 6-fold time reduction. This advancement enables pharmaceutical stakeholders to make quick, informed decisions, expediting the development of life-saving treatments to meet the fast-paced pharmaceutical requirements.

Genomic Vision's software FiberSmart, driven by AI, executes a crucial role in this performance boost. FiberSmart automates high-resolution imaging on a single-molecule scale, eliminating the need for time-consuming image reconstructions. The user-friendly interface streamlines researchers' interaction with the technology.

In the near future, Genomic Vision plans to introduce further enhancements in its software, as well as the sample processing.

In a field characterized by short timelines, RCA is a game-changing solution, facilitating decision-making, enhanced precision, and operational efficiency. Genomic Vision is commitment to advancing scientific boundaries in the area of genomic analysis for the pharmaceutical industry.

Aurélien Petit, Services and Support Director at Genomic Vision, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "We worked hard to reduce our service time to 2 weeks so that our customers can access reliable and accurate results in record time. We are thrilled to be able to make a significant contribution to accelerating the work of pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery and oncology."

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of genome modifications. We deliver high-quality integrated genomic analysis solutions to improve quality control and bioproduction standards of advanced gene therapies at scale. Based on molecular combing technology and artificial intelligence, The Company provides robust quantitative measurements needed for high confidence characterization of transformed cell lines and prediction of cell line performance, in particular in the context of the biomanufacturing processes of cell and gene therapies. Genomic Vision's molecular combing technology has further applications in drug development of agents targeting DNA replication and damage response mechanisms, visualizing DNA replication kinetics and telomere length maintenance. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 28, 2023 under number D.23-0383, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

Genomic Vision has set up a financing line in the form of convertible notes with warrants (OCABSA) with its Financing partner.

The shares resulting from the conversion or exercise of the aforementioned securities will, in general, be sold on the market, which could create downward pressure on the share price as well as a dilution.

Shareholders could therefore suffer a loss of their invested capital due to a significant decrease in the value of the company's shares. The company has carried out several dilutive financing operations, and investors are advised to be very careful before making a decision to invest in the company's securities.

