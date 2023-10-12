Das Instrument 9IL GRS343313003 INTRALOT NOM. EO 0,30 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.10.2023

The instrument 9IL GRS343313003 INTRALOT NOM. EO 0,30 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2023



Das Instrument 8V6 SE0009242654 SCANDINAV.CHEMOTECH CL.B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.10.2023

The instrument 8V6 SE0009242654 SCANDINAV.CHEMOTECH CL.B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.10.2023



Das Instrument 1DA SE0009190192 CRUNCHFISH AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.10.2023

The instrument 1DA SE0009190192 CRUNCHFISH AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.10.2023



Das Instrument ICW5 LU1440654330 ICBCCS S+P CN500 ETF BDLA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.10.2023

The instrument ICW5 LU1440654330 ICBCCS S+P CN500 ETF BDLA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.10.2023

