BroadForward earns top rating from Kaleido for BroadForward Signaling Security and Firewall products

Kaleido acknowledges BroadForward's dedication to signaling security solutions with a Champion rating

AMERSFOORT, The Netherlands, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadForward, leader in intelligent signaling software and provider of cutting-edge signaling security solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Champion status, the highest rating from specialist consulting and market research firm Kaleido Intelligence, for its signaling security and firewall product range. Earlier this year the BroadForward converged firewall has received the GSMA nomination for Best Mobile Security .

The Kaleido Vendor Hub provides competitive intelligence insight into the offerings of leading roaming and connectivity vendors across multiple categories. Kaleido analysts spent months evaluating and comparing product capabilities and services from over 50 roaming and connectivity vendors, which included the BroadForward signaling security portfolio with the Diameter and SS7 firewall as well as 5G Security Edge Protection Proxy . The rankings are based on a weighted scoring on factors such as industry presence, product features, performance, scalability, overall value proposition and innovation roadmap.

The overall assessment of the vendors is captured in a new report called " The Roaming Vendor Hub: Competitive Analysis 2023 research ".

Commenting on this achievement, Taco Schoute, CEO of BroadForward, expressed his gratitude and pride: "We are truly honored to receive this highest rating from Kaleido for our signaling security and firewall products. This recognition validates our ongoing dedication to innovation and excellence in the field of signaling security. The champion rating for the BroadForward SS7 and Diameter Firewall and our 5G SEPP are a reflection of our commitment to safeguarding our customers' networks across 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, and we will continue to push the boundaries of security technology."

Nitin Bhas, Chief of Strategy & Insights at Kaleido Intelligence, also shared his thoughts on this assessment: "Our mission at Kaleido is to provide industry-leading insights to help businesses make informed decisions. BroadForward signaling security and firewall products stood out as a prime example of innovation in cybersecurity. We are pleased to recognize their exceptional contributions to the security landscape."

BroadForward's signaling security and firewall products are designed to address the evolving threats and challenges that organizations face in today's digital age. With this recognition from Kaleido, BroadForward continues to set industry standards and remains committed to helping its customers and partners to navigate the complex world of cybersecurity.

About BroadForward

BroadForward is leader in intelligent signaling software for 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, IMS, Fixed, Wi-Fi, IPX and M2M/IoT networks. Winner of the GSMA Global Mobile Award (GLOMO) for Best Mobile & Network Software Breakthrough and six-time Best Mobile Technology nominee BroadForward delivers core network products for routing, interworking, security and number portability , designed for convergence across legacy and next generation networks. Our active 5G roadmap supports service providers with their network transition to 5G NG Core, with the Service Communication Proxy (SCP) , Binding Support Function (BSF) , Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) , 5G EIR , 4G-5G interworking and multi-protocol signaling orchestration . All BroadForward products are hardware-agnostic and support virtualization and cloud deployment as well as containerized application deployment. BroadForward's software development is entirely done in The Netherlands.

www.broadforward.com

About Kaleido Intelligence

Kaleido Intelligence is a specialist consulting and market research firm with a proven track record delivering telecom research at the highest level. Kaleido Intelligence is the only research company addressing mobile roaming in its entirety, covering industry-leading market insights, data forecasts, historical viewpoints, competitive intelligence and operator market surveys.

Research is led by expert analysts, each with significant experience delivering telco research and insights that matter.

https://kaleidointelligence.com/

