Donnerstag, 12.10.2023
Massive Unterbewertung nutzen und das mächtige Aufwärtspotenzial dieser Gold-Rakete mitnehmen
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.10.2023 | 08:10
Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group to report third quarter 2023 financial results on October 26

Leiden, The Netherlands, October 12, 2023: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) confirms it will report its preliminary (unaudited) third quarter 2023 financial results, for the period ended September 30, on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Pharming will host a presentation for analysts and investors at 13:30 CEST/07:30 EDT on October 26, 2023.

To participate in the conference call, please register in advance using the link below. Once registered, dial-in information and a unique PIN will be provided, allowing access to the call.

Conference call registration:

Please note, the Company will only take questions from dial-in attendees.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb15561b07c01418199d56096c5c3c8f9

To watch the live webcast, please register in advance using the link below.

Webcast registration:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/599pzbd7

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.comand find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696

Heather Robertson, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager
E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, UK
Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne
T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: pharming@lifespring.nl



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
