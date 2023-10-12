Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.10.2023
1,00-€-Aktie bereits auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
GlobeNewswire
12.10.2023 | 08:34
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

APF Holdings invites to a webinar about its public bond offering

APF Holdings invites to join the webinar about the company's Initial public
offering (IPO) of shares to investors in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. The
webinar in English will be held on October 17 at 11:30 AM (EEST). 

The webinar will be hosted by Jurijs Adamovics, group founder, largest
shareholder and Chairman of the Management Board and Uldis Iltners, the
Chairman of the Supervisory Board, who has solid experience in innovation,
sustainable business and public markets. They will provide and an overview of
the company's growth story, business model, key trends in the market and main
terms of the IPO. 

Sign up for the webinar via the following link:
https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_f6PVBqPVQ9-L_VnXigeovA#/registration

After filling in the application, attendees will receive a link to the webinar
and instructions in their e-mail. When connecting to the Zoom webinar for the
first time, you will be asked to download the app. 

After the presentation, a question and answer session will take place.
Attendees are welcome to send their questions until October 16 to the e-mail
marta.muizniece@nasdaq.com or submit them through the registration link. 

Main terms of the offering
APF Holdings is offering up to 1 027 930 shares (plus up to 103 000 additional
shares pursuant to an over-allotment option if exercised) to investors in
Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. The price of one share is 6.81 EUR. Offering
will take place from October 13 to October 30. 

Shares are planned to be listed on the Nasdaq Riga First North shortly after
the IPO. 

Additional information about the public bond offering is available here: apf.lv

About APF Holdings
JSC APF Holdings was founded in 2017 by Jurijs Adamovics in order to take over
and modernize a 60-year-old poultry factory based in Aluksne. Today, JSC APF
Holdings comprises a group of companies involved in poultry farming, production
and marketing of chicken eggs, as well as production of gas and organic
fertilizers related to the poultry production process. The group of companies
includes LLC Aluksnes putnu ferma (poultry farming and egg production), LLC APF
Trading (chicken egg wholesale), LLC Oluksne (poultry farming and egg
production services), LLC APF Energy (gas and organic fertilizer production)
and LLC Preilu putni (poultry farming, breeding of young birds). Jurijs
Adamovics is the key shareholder of APF Holdings. 

Additional information
Jana Garanca
Head of Marketing and Digital Projects
+371 26408922
Jana.garanca@apfholdings.lv

The information contained in this announcement does not constitute investment
advice nor a proposal. Any investment decision should be made based on the
Prospectus available at apf.lv
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
