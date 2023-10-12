APF Holdings invites to a webinar about its public bond offering

APF Holdings invites to join the webinar about the company's Initial public offering (IPO) of shares to investors in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. The webinar in English will be held on October 17 at 11:30 AM (EEST). The webinar will be hosted by Jurijs Adamovics, group founder, largest shareholder and Chairman of the Management Board and Uldis Iltners, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, who has solid experience in innovation, sustainable business and public markets. They will provide and an overview of the company's growth story, business model, key trends in the market and main terms of the IPO. Sign up for the webinar via the following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_f6PVBqPVQ9-L_VnXigeovA#/registration After filling in the application, attendees will receive a link to the webinar and instructions in their e-mail. When connecting to the Zoom webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the app. After the presentation, a question and answer session will take place. Attendees are welcome to send their questions until October 16 to the e-mail marta.muizniece@nasdaq.com or submit them through the registration link. Main terms of the offering APF Holdings is offering up to 1 027 930 shares (plus up to 103 000 additional shares pursuant to an over-allotment option if exercised) to investors in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. The price of one share is 6.81 EUR. Offering will take place from October 13 to October 30. Shares are planned to be listed on the Nasdaq Riga First North shortly after the IPO. Additional information about the public bond offering is available here: apf.lv About APF Holdings JSC APF Holdings was founded in 2017 by Jurijs Adamovics in order to take over and modernize a 60-year-old poultry factory based in Aluksne. Today, JSC APF Holdings comprises a group of companies involved in poultry farming, production and marketing of chicken eggs, as well as production of gas and organic fertilizers related to the poultry production process. The group of companies includes LLC Aluksnes putnu ferma (poultry farming and egg production), LLC APF Trading (chicken egg wholesale), LLC Oluksne (poultry farming and egg production services), LLC APF Energy (gas and organic fertilizer production) and LLC Preilu putni (poultry farming, breeding of young birds). Jurijs Adamovics is the key shareholder of APF Holdings. Additional information Jana Garanca Head of Marketing and Digital Projects +371 26408922 Jana.garanca@apfholdings.lv The information contained in this announcement does not constitute investment advice nor a proposal. Any investment decision should be made based on the Prospectus available at apf.lv