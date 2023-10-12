A team of Dutch university students under the banner, Top Dutch Solar Racing, has installed perovskite silicon tandem cells in its entry in the 16th edition of Bridgestone World Solar Challenge. The upcoming race is a six day, 3000km expedition across the Australian continent, from Darwin to Adelaide.Oxford PV, a UK developer of perovskite solar technologies, annouced its partnership with Top Dutch Solar Racing for the upcomig Bridgestone World Solar Challenge in Australia. The Dutch team is driving a so-called Challenger Class vehicle, which limits solar PV plate to 4m2 size, according to the ...

