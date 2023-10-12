South Korea's LG has updated a recall of its solar batteries, with Australia's consumer watchdog warning owners of LG-branded batteries to "immediately" switch off their solar storage systems, amid concerns of overheating batteries.From pv magazine Australia The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) says all households with solar storage systems need to urgently check whether they have recalled LG-branded batteries, as they should switch off all affected batteries immediately. "When these batteries malfunction there is a serious risk of injury or death due to the affected batteries ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...