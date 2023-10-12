Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Massive Unterbewertung nutzen und das mächtige Aufwärtspotenzial dieser Gold-Rakete mitnehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 931802 | ISIN: LV0000100808 | Ticker-Symbol: UM9
Stuttgart
12.10.23
11:25 Uhr
8,550 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBER LATVIJAS BALZAMS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBER LATVIJAS BALZAMS AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2009,25011:54
GlobeNewswire
12.10.2023 | 09:10
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Listing of Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l. bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 12, 2023 to list Amber Beverage Group Holding
S.à r.l. bonds on Baltic Bond list as of October 16, 2023. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name      Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l.       
Issuer's shortname      AMBE                        
Securities ISIN code     LV0000870137                    
Securities maturity date   31.03.2027                     
Nominal value of one     1 000 EUR                     
 security                                    
Number of listed securities 30 000                       
Nominal value        30 000 000 EUR                   
Floating annual coupon rate 3M EURIBOR + 7,5%.                 
Coupon payments       Four times a year,                 
               on each March 31, June 30, September 30 and    
               December 31;                   
Orderbook shortname     AMBEFLOT27A                    

Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l. prospectus is available here.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.