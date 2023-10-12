Listing of Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l. bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 12, 2023 to list Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l. bonds on Baltic Bond list as of October 16, 2023. Additional information: Issuer's full name Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l. Issuer's shortname AMBE Securities ISIN code LV0000870137 Securities maturity date 31.03.2027 Nominal value of one 1 000 EUR security Number of listed securities 30 000 Nominal value 30 000 000 EUR Floating annual coupon rate 3M EURIBOR + 7,5%. Coupon payments Four times a year, on each March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31; Orderbook shortname AMBEFLOT27A Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l. prospectus is available here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.