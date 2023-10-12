Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.10.2023 | 09:24
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tap Global Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Tap Global Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 12

12 October 2023

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Tap Global Group Plc (AQUIS: TAP), the regulated cryptocurrency app bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, announces that David Carr, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, and Arsen Torosian, Chief Strategy Officer and a director of the Company, acquired 220,798 and 4,735,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") respectively on 11 October 2023.

Mr Carr acquired 220,798 shares at an average price of 2.26 pence per share and Mr Torosian acquired 4,735,000 shares at an average price of 2.31 pence per share.

As a result, Mr Carr's total beneficial interest in the Company is 34,160,798 Ordinary Shares, representing 4.98% of the Company's issued share capital and Mr Torosian's total beneficial interest in the Company is 393,985,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 56.82% of the issued share capital.

Further disclosures follow in the appendix below.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Tap Global Group Plc
David Carr, Chief Executive Officer		Via Vigo Consulting
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Growth Market Corporate Advisor)
Guy Miller / Narisha Ragoonanthun		+44 (0)20 220 9795
Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)Ben Simons / Kendall Hill / Peter Jacob+44 (0)20 7390 0230tapglobal@vigoconsulting.com

About Tap Global Plc

Tap's group of companies provide an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and crypto settlement service. A single regulatory registration, via the wholly owned operating business Tap Global Limited, provides Tap customers with access to several major crypto exchanges through the Tap App allowing them to purchase over 40 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in the customer's wallet. The wallet can also store fiat currency denominated in Sterling, Euros and/or USD.

Through the single app, Tap's over 200,000 users can access several major cryptocurrency exchanges and, utilising Tap's proprietary Artificial Intelligence middleware, customers benefit from best-execution and pricing in real time. Through the Tap card (EU only), users can also convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat to spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.

Tap is one of only a handful of unified solutions operators fully regulated to provide DLT services and was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company approved by Mastercard in Europe.

Learn more: www.withtap.com

Appendix

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDavid Carr
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentAmendment
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTap Global Group Plc
b)LEI213800BF6GRJEOAQNP31
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 0.1 pence each in TAP Global Group Plc
Identification codeGB00BMVSDN09
b)Nature of the transactionShare purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2.26p220,798
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume220,798
- Price2.26 pence per Ordinary share
e)Date of the transaction11 October 2023
f)Place of the transactionAquis Growth Market Access Market
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameArsen Torosian
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Strategy Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentAmendment
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTap Global Group Plc
b)LEI213800BF6GRJEOAQNP31
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 0.1 pence each in TAP Global Group Plc
Identification codeGB00BMVSDN09
b)Nature of the transactionShare purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2.314p4,375,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume4,375,000
- Price2.314 pence per Ordinary share
e)Date of the transaction11 October 2023
f)Place of the transactionAquis Growth Market Access Market

