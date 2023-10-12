Morocco-based rock miner OCP secured financing to build two solar PV plants totaling 400 MW from the International Finance Corporation, with the twin facilities located near the mining towns of Benguerir and Khouribga - home of the country's most phosphate-rich reserves.Morocco-based state-owned phosphate rock miner OCP Group intends to power mining operations with solar power at two sites in the northwest African country. The company said in a statement it inked a €100 million ($106.0 million) contractual loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), with the money going towards partially ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...