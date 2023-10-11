Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.10.2023
Massive Unterbewertung nutzen und das mächtige Aufwärtspotenzial dieser Gold-Rakete mitnehmen
11.10.2023 | 23:55
S&P Dow Jones Indices: NCR Atleos Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NCR Atleos Corp. (NYSE: NATL) will replace iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASD: ITOS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, October 18 . S&P MidCap 400 constituent NCR Corp. (NYSE: NCR) is spinning off NCR Atleos in a transaction expected to be completed on October 17 . Following the spin-off, the NCR parent will have a name and symbol change to NCR Voyix Corp. (NYSE: VYX) and will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. iTeos Therapeutics is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

October 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

NCR Atleos

NATL

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

iTeos Therapeutics

ITOS

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2023 PR Newswire
