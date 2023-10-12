Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.10.2023

WKN: 877757 | ISIN: FR0000051732 | Ticker-Symbol: AXI
Tradegate
12.10.23
10:56 Uhr
4,955 Euro
-0,111
-2,19 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
4,9925,00010:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.10.2023 | 10:10
164 Leser
Atos International: Atos is awarded a "Platinum" EcoVadis Medal for its commitment to sustainability for 4th year running

Press Release

Atos is awarded a "Platinum" EcoVadis Medal for its commitment to sustainability for 4th year running

Paris(CSR) with the score of 84 points out of 100.

Atos therefore confirms its position in the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis in its Industry (Computer programming, consultancy and related activities).

EcoVadis evaluates across four categories: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. Atos has achieved excellent results in all four categories, particularly in Environment.

After 8 years of having been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal, Atos has been awarded a Platinum medal since 2020, in recognition of its sustainable commitment. This medal, together with an excellent score in the Environmental category confirms Atos' role as the global leader in digital decarbonisation and reflects the Group's commitment to meet its ambitious climate targets.

Atos' environmental program and climate leadership have been recognised year after year by international organisations. In respect to ESG ratings, Atos has a leading position in the IT sector in the DJSI indexand an 'A' rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net| +33 6 73 64 04 18

Attachment

  • PR - Atos is awarded a "Platinum" EcoVadis Medal for its commitment to sustainability for 4th year running - final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2fadef52-9af4-4a70-8138-5ac7647511e5)

